Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD VILLAGE STORES : !!! Congratulations Bimal! What an amazing new Shop! Everyone is really thrilled to have the much needed and appreciated facility back! Good luck!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFE: TODAY! Friday 29th August 10.00-11.30am Methodist Hall, Church Lane; a lovely opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!!

LADIES LOUNGE: TODAY!! Friday 29th August, 4.30pm at The Tin Hut!! (aka The Working Men's Club!) It is always lovely to have new Ladies joining the fun! Everyone is welcome! There's lots of banter, and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus Tea and Cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month! See you there!

FILM MATINEE: TUESDAY 2nd September, 1.30 doors, for 2pm start- "CHICAGO" everyone welcome, entry is FREE! All films are hearing loss and dementia friendly, and refreshments including Cakes will be available! Call 01424 82422 to book a place, or just turn up!!

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP: Our next meeting is on Friday 12th September at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there.: Nicki & Heather

MICHAELMAS FAYRE Saturday 27th September 12 midday to 4.30pm. Tea Garden, Crafts, Games, Music & Entertainment, Falconry, Bunnies: a Quintessential English Country Fayre!

PETS THANKSGIVING SERVICE Sunday 28th September 9.30am St Mary's Church, think Vicar of Dibley...and yes you've got the idea!!Bring your Pets to Church and Rev. Paul will give them a Harvest Blessing. See posters and FB posts for more details on both events!

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :Aims to promote the overall health of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.: Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS: Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free ccoffee: For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES: Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone! 2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) : Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-: Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!! Such a good way to Move it, not Lose it!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES

METHODIST CHURCH : Sunday 31st August 10.30am – Worship & Praise Family Service with Steve Wise

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday 31st August: St Mary’s, Ninfield- 9.30am Parish Eucharist.: St Oswald’s, Hooe – NO SERVICE.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival & Events

1 . Contributed The Horticultural Society Summer Show exhibits Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Beautiful sunset on Bexhill Beach! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Amazing vista on Bexhill beach Photo: Submitted