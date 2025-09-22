Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFE: TODAY! Friday 26th September 10.00-11.30am Methodist Hall, Church Lane; a lovely opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!!

LADIES LOUNGE: TODAY!! Friday 26th September, 4.30pm at the Tin Hut! HARVEST THEME...Please, Bring something for the table.. to share/swap or exchange!! . Everyone welcome! There's lots of banter, and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus Tea and Cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month!

MICHAELMAS FAYRE THIS SATURDAY 27th September 12 midday to 4.30pm. Set in and around St Mary's Church, the Churchyard and Lane- Afternoon Tea Garden, Hampers Raffle, Crafts, Games, Music & Entertainment, Falconry, Bunnies: The postponed 90th Anniversary DOG SHOW will be held in the Gardens of Sunnyside at 2pm, lots of fun classes, with special Rosettes, altogether it's a Quintessential English Country Fayre!

PETS THANKSGIVING SERVICE Sunday 28th September 9.30am St Mary's Church, think Vicar of Dibley...and yes you've got the idea!!Bring your Pets to Church and Rev. Paul will give them a Harvest Blessing. See posters and FB posts for more details on both events!

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday 4th October, Memorial Hall. Doors open 7pm, Quiz 7.30 start, Supper at half time! Tables of 6, or come on your own and join up with new friends! £8.50 pp clash or card on the night, email [email protected] or call me and I'll pass your details on!!

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:" Our next meeting is on Friday 10th October at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather"

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :Aims to promote the overall health of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone! 2025 films, coming soon...

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!! Such a good way to Move it, not Lose it!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 28th September 10.30am details to be announced.

PARISH CHURCHES Sunday 28th September St Mary’s, Ninfield- 9.30am PETS THANKSGIVING SERVICE Parish Eucharist St Oswald’s, Hooe 11am – HARVEST Parish Eucharist.

LAST NOTE: It’s a busy time; and also a concerning time.. like so many of my friends and acquaintances also going through worries and life challenges, I look upwards for support and strength, reach out for caring frienship , and start each day with hope and confidence that everything will be turn out for the best and be ok....See you at Ladies Lounge this Friday 26th ,Tin Hut 4.30 Onwards...with love x

