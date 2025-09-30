Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

MICHAELMAS FAYRE, HARVEST & PET THEMES, please see the photos here, showing good weather, good company , good attendance and HUGE Pumpkins!! Thank you to all who came along- Let us know if you had fun!

NINFIELD BOOK EXCHANGE CAFE: TODAY! Friday 3rd October 10.00-11.30am Methodist Hall, Church Lane; a lovely opportunity to find a new read for the chilly Autumn nights, and catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!!

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday 4th October, Memorial Hall. Doors open 7pm, Quiz 7.30 start, Supper at half time! Tables of 6, or come on your own and join up with new friends! £8.50 pp clash or card on the night, email [email protected] or call me and I'll pass your details on!!

FILM MATINEE: Tuesday 7th Oct, Memorial Hall, doors open 1.30pm and FILM from 2pm- THE LADY KILLERS. Free Entry, refreshments included. All Films shown are hearing loss and dementia friendly. Call Jackie on 01424 892422, or email [email protected] to book your place and piece of cake!!!

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:" Our next meeting is on Friday 10th October at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather"

JUMBLE SALE! : The amazing Flower Group Jumble Sale is on Saturday 11th October Memorial Hall, 2pm Entry 50p

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION AGM- Monday 13th October, from 7.15, Sparkes Pavilion, Cheese & Wine, REPORTS , Charity Donations, Election of Officers, Dates for 2026 events. EVERYONE WELCOME! Call me on 07970650321 for more information.

LADIES LOUNGE: The Next gathering is FRIDAY 31st OCTOBER.. A Halloween, WITCHY Ladies Lounge!!! 4.30pm at the Tin Hut, Everyone welcome! More details soon! There's lots of banter, and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus Tea and Cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month!

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the overall health of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!! Such a good way to Move it, not Lose it!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES – METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 5th October 10.30am HARVEST Festival Parade Celebration with Ninfield Scouts & Reverend Ian Pruden.

PARISH CHURCHES Sunday 5th October St Mary’s, Ninfield, 9.30am- Parish Eucharist - St Oswald’s, Hooe 11am – Family Service

EARLY HEADS UP! XMAS DISCO NIGHT! Friday 12th December, Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm, Music, Dancing, Fun and Seasonal SURPRISES! Pay BAR, Refreshments, Snacks..A Sparkling night to shimmy and shake the blues and the year away!! Entry £5 on the door!

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY [email protected]

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Fête & Events

1 . Contributed Fantastic Pumpkins at the Michaelmas Fayre on Saturday! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Veronica and Catriona managed the fabulous Aftetnoon Teas in Sunnyside Gardens at the Michaelmas Fayre. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Wonderful Fog Show at Michaelmas Fayre Photo: Submitted