Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFE: TODAY! Friday 10th October 10.00-11.30am Methodist Hall, Church Lane; a lovely opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!!

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:" Our next meeting is on Friday 10th October at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. The speaker is Fabian, who will be talking about "A House in Hooe"!! Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather"

JUMBLE SALE! : The amazing Flower Group Jumble Sale is THIS Saturday 11th October Memorial Hall, 2pm Entry 50p

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION AGM- Monday 13th October, from 7.15, Sparkes Pavilion, Cheese & Wine, REPORTS , Charity Donations, Election of Officers, Dates for 2026 events. EVERYONE WELCOME! Call me on 07970650321 for more information.

NINFIELD VILLAGE FOOD & CRAFTS MARKET. Saturday 18th October Memorial Hall 9.30am- 12.30pm All your favourite stalls with fabulous produce and gift ideas- plus the Bonfire Tombola! Refreshments from the Pop Up Café!

LADIES LOUNGE: The Next gathering is FRIDAY 31st OCTOBER.. A Halloween, WITCHY Ladies Lounge!!! 4.30pm at the Tin Hut, Everyone welcome! More details soon! There's lots of banter, and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus Tea and Cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of the month!

FRIENDLY VOICES:-Are back in the Methodist Hall. From Tuesday 7th October, we will be returning to the Methodist Hall for our Tuesday evening sessions (7.30-8.30pm). October is the start of the Christmas season for us and we will be learning some new Christmas songs as well as re-visiting some favourites from the last two years. I know I always say this, but our singing sessions are open to everyone - you do not need to be a good singer, just enjoy a good sing (and quite a bit of laughter). Thursday afternoon sessions will continue in the church for a while, but we will have to keep the doors closed as it's hard to sing when shivering with cold!

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB: Last report from Carole! -"We had members from the 10 Rother League clubs where games were arranged between them (which Battle won and we were 2nd). We supplied refreshments all day plus a lunch then afternoon tea. Every body thanked us for all the work we put into it. My friend and I had help in the kitchen as we are organise various events where food is concerned . It was hard work on our feet all day preparing the lunch then the tea but we did have help from some of our members. This event happens every 10 years unless other clubs enter the league when there will be more. Our new Seasons starts in April although some members play indoors in the Winter at Egerton Park Indoors Bowls Club. During the Winter we hold social Events including Darts, Whist and Beetle Drives so members can still meet. Carole Lawrence"

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the overall health of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS: Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS: Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES: Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone! 2025 films, coming soon...

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!! Such a good way to Move it, not Lose it!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH: Sunday 12th October 10.30am Family Worship & Communion with Revd Neville Barnett.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday 12th October- St Mary’s, Ninfield, 9.30am- NO SERVICE : St Oswald’s, Hooe 11am – JOINT Parish Eucharist.

EARLY HEADS UP! XMAS DISCO NIGHT! Friday 12th December, Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm, Music, Dancing, Fun and Seasonal SURPRISES! Pay BAR, Refreshments, Snacks..A Sparkling night to shimmy and shake the blues and the year away!! Entry £5 on the door! Put the date in your diaries NOW!!!.

