Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

OCTOBER DELIGHTS! The Market this Saturday, lots of Society and Group AGMs, the amazing Ninfield Art Exhibition, and the famous Village Halloween Trick or Treat Trail!! All details below throughout the Column- but remember although everything will be listed online, editorial space determines how much can be transferred into print: its Not my decision!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFE: TODAY! Friday 17th October 10.00-11.30am Methodist Hall, Church Lane; a lovely opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!!

NINFIELD VILLAGE FOOD & CRAFTS MARKET. Saturday 18th October Memorial Hall 9.30am- 12.30pm All your favourite stalls with fabulous produce and gift ideas- plus the Bonfire Tombola! Refreshments from the Pop Up Café!

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AGM:- We have our AGM on 20th October, 7pm at the Memorial Hall (doors open at 6.30pm). Along with a report on the year, plans for 2026 and our seed swap, there will be information on our new scheme with Thompson & Morgan and a talk from Barry Chaseley on Bees and Beekeeping. As I always say, you do not need to be a member to come to our meetings – we welcome everyone. Please bring along any spare seeds you have collected or have left over.

NINFIELD & DISTRICT ART SOCIETY'S EXHIBITION & SALE: Ninfield Memorial Hall - Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th October. Saturday 10am- 4pm, Sun 10am - 3pm. A celebration of creativity, with a wide array of stunning artworks, paintings, sketches and mixed media. Meet the Artists, enjoy live Art demonstrations and pick up an original piece for your collection or a gift. Homemade refreshments and Tombola, please come and support the Local Art Community. Admission Free, call Fiona Stedman on 07761961585 for more information.

LADIES LOUNGE: SPOOKILY...! Our next Ladies Lounge is Friday 31st October...yep, HALLOWEEN, and we're hosting the start of the Annual Village Trick or Treat Trail! Are you up for a bit of fun?! We will be decorating the Tin Hut accordingly, and this is how the Afternoon will go... A Halloween 'WITCHY GATHERING'!! The Coven will assemble from 4.15pm...and get ready to greet 'small , spooky, children types' at 4.30pm. Grand Witch Marj will judge their Fancy Dress Competition at 4.45pm - Then Prizes and Possibly some Dancing with Vampire Sami...5 pm, the Ghostly Lolipop Lady will lead the small people away and off on their Trick or Treat Trail. Then we're free, and back to our own lovely Ladies Lounge for gossip and natter. Bar open, cake and snacks as per usual. Hope you're happy to join in the fun...dressing up is NOT compulsory.. but a sense of humour absolutely essential!! Look out for posters and posts! See you soooooon!!!!!

NINFIELD BONFIRE & FIREWORKS NIGHT SATURDAY 1st NOVEMBER Please look at your leaflets, delivered through your doors, plus all posters , posts and general information for the procession details, plus Full Veterinary advice for care for all your animals and livestock. NBS is fully committed to making sure the Event is accessible to all and follows ALL guidelines. Please look at the Ninfield Bobfire Society website for up to date information.

NEW! LINE DANCE CLASS! Purely for Fun..NO Stetsons or Cowboy Boots...Yet! There'll be Classes at the Memorial Hall on Tuesdays 4th &18th November at 2.30 -3.30pm and Fridays 7th & 21st November 6.30-7.30pm. Beginners welcome, as are those who 'haven't done it for years!' Each class is £6, with refreshments INCLUDED. Please contact me for more information, and to register your interest, day and time!. It's great fun, good exercise and VERY fashionable at the moment!! Call Sami 07970650321 Yeeeha!!

EARLY HEADS UP! REMEMBRANCE DAY: Sunday 9th November Service at St Mary's Church, then the Act of Remembrance at Tommie on the Rec. Then process to the Memorial Hall for refreshments, Cakes, and a short performance to mark the 80th Anniversary of the end of WW2: songs, letters and the Drum ceremony. As we promised after the wonderful event in 2018, to mark the end of the first world war; David Swales and I are putting this extra bit together for anyone and everyone to attend, to mark a special Commemoration. See notices, posts and columns for all further details.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION! Just to let you know that the AGM on 13th October saw a committee of 8 people elected, with Donna Powell and I co-Chairing, Emma Kehoe Vice Chair, Kaye Crittell Treasurer, Catriona Smith Secretary. Association for Carers received £1100 charity donation: and several Village groups have been invited to present for funding for their upcoming projects. The Carnival's Summer event will be the weekend of 26/27th June 2026. And the next Carnival meeting will be on Monday 24th November, at the Working Men's Club, 7.15pm, with everyone welcome to join in and start creating the fun for 2026!

FRIENDLY VOICES:-Are back in the Methodist Hall. From Tuesday 7th October, we will be returning to the Methodist Hall for our Tuesday evening sessions (7.30-8.30pm). October is the start of the Christmas season for us and we will be learning some new Christmas songs as well as re-visiting some favourites from the last two years. I know I always say this, but our singing sessions are open to everyone - you do not need to be a good singer, just enjoy a good sing (and quite a bit of laughter). Thursday afternoon sessions will continue in the church for a while, but we will have to keep the doors closed as it's hard to sing when shivering with cold!

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP : "We met on Friday 10th October in the Ninfield Methodist Hall. Our guest speaker Fabian who has been researching one of Hooe's historic properties, he gave a very interesting talk which could have lasted much longer, such was the wealth of historic information he has unearthed. Newspaper articles, Census Returns and auction details showing the development and owners and occupiers of the house since the 16th Century. It was astonishing that a reasonably modest house could have so many occupants at any one time, families with 10 or more children somehow all living there, plus lodgers in some cases! It just shows that with dedication and determination just how much information could be available about the past occupiers of your own house in Hooe, Ninfield or elsewhere if you have the time to dig into it. Tea, coffee and cake (again!) followed with thanks to Fabian for taking time in his busy life to come and talk to us. Our next meeting is on Friday 7th November at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB: Last report from Carole! -"Our new Seasons starts in April although some members play indoors in the Winter at Egerton Park Indoors Bowls Club. During the Winter we hold social Events including Darts, Whist and Beetle Drives so members can still meet. Carole Lawrence"

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the overall health of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.pFor more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS: Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone! 2025 films, coming soon...

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!! Such a good way to Move it, not Lose it!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH :Sunday 19th October 10.30am Worship & Praise Family Service with Dawn Novis.

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday 19th October St Mary’s, Ninfield, 9.30am- Family Eucharist - St Oswald’s, Hooe 11am – Parish Eucharist.

EARLY HEADS UP! XMAS DISCO NIGHT! Friday 12th December, Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm, Music, Dancing, Fun and Seasonal SURPRISES! Pay BAR, Refreshments, Snacks..A Sparkling night to shimmy and shake the blues and the year away!! Entry £5 on the door! Put the date in your diaries NOW!!!.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL diary entries, reviews, and reports to Me please by Monday midday- and if anything is lost between the Online column entry and the Newspaper hard copy it will be due to Editor's space allocation NOT by my lax omission. Thanks.

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Fête & Events