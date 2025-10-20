Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFE: TODAY! Friday 24th October 10.00-11.30am Methodist Hall, Church Lane; a lovely opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!!

CHURCH WOODS TOUR! Saturday 25th October, 10am-12noon- A FREE EVENT - Hosted by The Village Society Volunteers. -Tree Trail -Informative Guided Tours - Light Refreshments. All WELCOME!

NINFIELD & DISTRICT ART SOCIETY'S EXHIBITION & SALE: Ninfield Memorial Hall - Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th October. Saturday 10am- 4pm, Sun 10am - 3pm. A celebration of creativity, with a wide array of stunning artworks, paintings, sketches and mixed media. Meet the Artists, enjoy live Art demonstrations and pick up an original piece for your collection or a gift. Homemade refreshments and Tombola, please come and support the Local Art Community. Admission Free, call Fiona Stedman on 07761961585 for more information.

LADIES LOUNGE: SPOOKILY...! Our next Ladies Lounge is Friday 31st October...yep, HALLOWEEN, and we're hosting the start of the Annual Village Trick or Treat Trail! Are you up for a bit of fun?! A Halloween 'WITCHY GATHERING'!! The Coven will assemble from 4.15pm...and get ready to greet 'small , spooky, children types' at 4.30pm. Grand Witch Marj will judge their Fancy Dress Competition at 4.45pm - Then Prizes and Possibly some Dancing with Vampire Sami, 5 pm, the Ghostly Lolipop Lady will lead the children off on their Trick or Treat Trail. Then we're back to our own lovely Ladies Lounge for gossip and natter. Bar open, cake and snacks as per usual. Hope you're happy to join in the fun...dressing up is NOT compulsory.. but a sense of humour is absolutely essential!! Look out for posters and posts! See you soooooon!!!!!

NEW! LINE DANCE CLASS! Purely for Fun..NO Stetsons or Cowboy Boots...Yet! There'll be Classes at the Memorial Hall on Tuesdays 4th &18th November at 2.30 -3.30pm and Fridays 7th & 21st November 6.30-7.30pm. Beginners welcome, as are those who 'haven't done it for years!' Each class is £6, with refreshments INCLUDED. Please contact me for more information, and to register your interest, day and time!. It's great fun, good exercise and VERY fashionable at the moment!! Call Sami 07970650321 ..Yeeeha!!

REMEMBRANCE DAY - Sunday 9th November : Service at St Mary's Church, then the Act of Remembrance at Tommie on the Rec. Then process to the Memorial Hall for refreshments, Cakes, and a short presentation to mark the 80th Anniversary of the end of WW2: music, letters and the Drum ceremony. Everyone is welcome to attend, to mark a special Commemoration. See notices, posts and columns for all further details.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION! A reminder to Village groups, who are invited to submit ideas for funding for their upcoming projects. Please come to the next Carnival meeting , which will be on Monday 24th November, at the Working Men's Club, 7.15pm, with everyone welcome to join in and start creating the fun for 2026!

FRIENDLY VOICES:-Are back in the Methodist Hall. From Tuesday 7th October, we will be returning to the Methodist Hall for our Tuesday evening sessions (7.30-8.30pm). October is the start of the Christmas season for us and we will be learning some new Christmas songs as well as re-visiting some favourites from the last two years. Thursday afternoon sessions will continue in the church for a while, but we will have to keep the doors closed as it's hard to sing when shivering with cold!

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP : "We met on Friday 10th October in the Ninfield Methodist Hall. Our guest speaker Fabian who has been researching one of Hooe's historic properties, he gave a very interesting talk which could have lasted much longer, such was the wealth of historic information he has unearthed! Our next meeting is on Friday 7th November at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather.

VACANCY!! Booking Clerk(s) for Ninfield Memorial Hall. Ninfield Memorial Hall are looking for a volunteer/volunteers willing to take on the role of Booking Secretary for the Memorial Hall from January 2026. Ideally, we would like two people to share the role as we have 2 distinct booking groups - regular hirers such as scouts, fitness classes etc and one-off hires such as parties, exhibitions – it would also give cover for holidays etc. We have a dedicated online booking system and booking email, which require regular monitoring (we would estimate an average of an hour a day) as the hall is busy every day of the week. You are not expected to open and close the hall for each hirer. Although the booking program will work on a phone, a reasonable size tablet or laptop would be preferable and easier to read. Access to the internet is essential. Full training will be given and there will be a handover period. Along with good computer skills, Interpersonal skills and good record keeping are essential. For more information please email [email protected]

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the overall health of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.p For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS -Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES : Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) - Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!! Such a good way to Move it, not Lose it!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH - Sunday 26th October 3.30pm Circuit United Service at Calvert Methodist Church, Hastings.

PARISH CHURCHES : Sunday 26th October St Mary’s, Ninfield, NO SERVICE : St Oswald’s, Hooe 11am – Family Service.

EARLY HEADS UP! XMAS DISCO NIGHT! Friday 12th December, Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm, Music, Dancing, Fun and Seasonal SURPRISES! Pay BAR, Refreshments, Snacks..A Sparkling night to shimmy and shake the blues and the year away!! Entry £5 on the door! Put the date in your diaries NOW!!!.

