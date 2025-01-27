Ninfield & Hooe Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NEW FORMAT...here we go! As you may know, things have changed among the paragraphs and pages of these newspapers, and now we have an earlier deadline, fewer and finite amounts of words, but the possibility of adding the odd photo online... So, mindful that I may natter on too much..here's a basic and precid Ninfield & Hooe Voice...I'll count up as it sends, and hopefully expand a bit next week! Trial and Error.. See bottom for contact details and deadlines!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 31st January - 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Time to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage! Find out all the latest gossip and get some new ideas !

MEN'S SHEDS returns Today! Friday 31st January. Meeting at the Pavilion from 10am for coffee, biscuits and a general chat - Ninfield Men's Sheds make nothing but conversation (although have been known to plan the occasional revolution)!

Beautiful sunset in Ninfield on Saturday!

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION:

URGENT MEETING

TUESDAY 4th FEBRUARY 7pm at the BLACKSMITHS INN.

Everyone welcome to come and join in, if you want to save this year's Carnival!

Another stunning sunset in Ninfield!

Following the first announcement- see below-the venue, date and time of the Emergency meeting have been decided....see above! This has all come about since a newsletter was delivered to every resident before Christmas, and that, for over the 3 months, we have been advertising our wishlist for the 90th Anniversary year of Carnival; showing exactly how the many ideas and suggestions are coming together, and what fun is proposed. We have asked for people to get involved and reinvent/recreate the fabulous Floats Procession, which was first done in 1935, alongside the Village Fete, as a fundraiser for all the Sports clubs in Ninfield.

We had had NO RESPONSE from anyone by our meeting on January 13th, so the Committee decided to release the following important, and worrying statement.

"Do you love the Village Carnival? Band Night? The Fete? The Halloween event? The Pram Race? The Parties? The Michaelmas Fayre? Then it’s time to take action. The Carnival Committee cannot continue to run these events without help.

We need pledges of help with the organising, and running of the Anniversary Summer Solstice Carnival Weekend or we may be cancelling it!

Sami Hughes-Guard, on behalf of Ninfield Carnival & Sports Association presenting the dontion cheque for £600 to Ninfield's Health &Wellbeing Group and Village Society. (from left Sami, Maggie Evans, Robin Goldsmith, Jackie Langley and David Swales.

We will be holding a meeting in early February, and we encourage you to please come and pledge to save the Carnival, then a decision will be made about the future. Without your help it will unfortunately die off!!!"

So, there you have it.

Come to meeting at the BLACKSMITHS INN. On TUESDAY 4th FEBRUARY, At 7pm. And please pledge to save the Carnival.! Thank you!

HOOES OLD MOTOR CLUB - we will resume in the church room on Friday 7th February 2025 where we have a talk by Steve Chapman on the history of Bexhill Brickwork

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP. Thursday 13th February, 7.30pm Methodist Hall. A talk from Ron Wood, about the Sackville Family.

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP.

Next month we meet on Friday 14th February in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m.

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD VILLAGE MARKET- Saturday 15th February, 9.30-12.30( note extra half an hour!)

Memorial Hall, Café, Stalls, Bonfire Tombola, great local foods and crafts.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Sunday 2nd February- The Meat Raffle is back! The Club is open from 12 noon, draw is about 2pm.

Saturday 15th February- Quiz Night and 60s Music, from 7pm, everyone welcome!

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

DARK SKIES: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Church Services -

Methodist Church Sunday 2nd February 10.30am Café Worship for all the family with Julie Todd

Parish Churches

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 2nd February 9.30am Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's - Hooe, 11am Family Service.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events