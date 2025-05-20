Ninfield & Hooe Village Voice

MARVELLOUS MAY: I will repeat, again!, for those who MAY not have realised...but MAY is the most beautiful, benign month, with ever extending, enlightened evenings , temporal temperatures and fragrances, flowers, flora and fauna...and, it also has MAYBUGS!!! We're three quarters through, but make the most of marvellous MAY, don't miss out on it's pre-summer glories!

NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT! COME ON - ENTER NOW!! It's time to uncover the keyboard, dust off the dance shoes, crack open the comedy chops and magnificate the magic act..(made up word for alliteration purposes!) Are you ready to showcase your secret self?!

Two minutes that can change your life...as they say on BGT...so start getting your Acts together, and email [email protected], or Call Me on 07970650321 for an entry form, finals are Friday, June 20 in the Marquee on the Rec...Cash prizes, £100, £50 and £25 and a lot of fun for ALL age groups!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday, May 23, 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down to this fabulous Café, and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB :

CHARITY EVENT!

Raising funds for Cancer Research, St Michael's Hospice and Mind

THIS SUNDAY, May 25 from 12noon. To include: Bar, Hog Roast, Band, Raffle, Bric-a-Brac Stall

Grand Raffle - 1st PRIZE-1 week accommodation in Coral Bay, Cyprus!!!

3pm - Head Shave - Mark & Roy

Please come and support the Tin Hut for these important Charities.

The Club is open Monday, Friday and Saturday evenings, plus Saturday and Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.

You can get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

DARK SKIES- THE DAWN WALK is returning on Monday, May 26. This is when we get together to watch the sun come up over Ninfield. We are looking at a different route this year in order to avoid stiles, but if you feel like a (very) early start, please let me know.

You can contact me via email ([email protected]) or call 07707683187

LADIES LOUNGE: FRIDAY, MAY 30.

Following the success of the gathering at the end of April, The Ladies Lounge will meet on the last Friday afternoon every month from 4 30-7pm at the Working Men's Club.

So looking forward to seeing everyone....the lovely Club ladies will be behind the Bar for whatever you'd like to drink, including light refreshments, and I'll bring some cake! There's some sets of playing cards and a jigsaw if anyone wants to do something as well as have a good natter!

I was also thinking of maybe getting a punchball on a stand in the corner, to get rid of the angst of a stressful month ?!!- after Me, you can be first!!

Hopefully the sun will be shining, we have tables outside and in...

There's green fields to the sea, as a mind clearing view...

Time to relax and unwind, have a laugh with friends old and new....

Put the world to rights if you want to..

Sit and meditate if you'd like to...

Keep an eye, hold a hand, pat a shoulder...just 'check in' if you can...

It's your Lounge, your time...

Don't forget to pass the word to friends who couldn't make it last time, Ladies, you're ALL welcome....

See you then, if not before!

FRIDAY, MAY 30

Call me, Sami, 07970650321 for more information

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION.

The next meeting is Monday, June 2 at 7pm in Sparke Pavilion EVERYONE WELCOME, It's time to get involved!! Only a month to go!

The 90th anniversary celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June are now sharply in focus: firstly with NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday, June 20 in the Marquee, with Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc. (Auditions for all acts to take place on Friday, June 13 in the Memorial Hall)

THE CARNIVAL FÊTE on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st. There will be a fabulous Raffle, Tea Tent, BBQ, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, and the most exciting news is The FLOATS PROCESSION is BACK!

On Saturday evening, in the Marquee, it's BAND NIGHT with Danger-Zone - a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Street food, BBQ etc.

A PLEA FOR VOLUNTEERS!

For #NCA90 - Helpers for setting up Marquees on the Recreation Ground on Thursday, June 19. Donations please of Bottles for the Tombola, Cakes for the Tea Tent on Saturday, Bakers for the Bake-Off Competition, Volunteers to help run Coconut Shy, Golf Game, the Energy Assault Course, selling Raffle Tickets, and, in big loud letters...

MARSHALLS FOR THE PROCESSION!

Then Helpers to get the whole lot down on Sunday 22nd...with the famous full English Breakfast as a reward!!! Please call me (Sami) on 07970650321 if you can give a little bit of time for any of the above!

Last three Carnival meetings before the anniversary event.

Monday, 2nd, 9th and 16th June at Sparke Pavilion, 7pm. Everyone welcome!

Thank you!

FRIENDLY VOICES

We meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm and Thursday afternoon at 2pm in St Mary's Church. Please join us - either just to listen or join in with the singing (or both). We have been invited to sing at Ninfield Church Coffee Morning on Saturday, June 7. We haven't yet finalised our set, but hope to sing some new songs as well as some you would have heard before. More information to follow.

And I will finish with my usual mantra - everyone is welcome to join us. You do not need to be a good singer - just enjoy a good sing! If you would like to know more you can email me at [email protected] or call/text 07707683187

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB: From Carole!"

On Wednesday we played Bexhill at their ground and lost by seven points. On Saturday we played Cross in Hand at Ninfield and lost by 30 points. On Sunday we played Ladies versus Gents at Ninfield and the Ladies won and this was followed by a fish and chip supper in the Club House. Carole"

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:

Next month we meet on Friday, June 13 in the Methodist Hall at 2pm. We are having a talk by Alan Tipping, a Hooe resident, on his life in the wilds of Norfolk.

Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30am – 12.30pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday, May 25 - 10.30am Family Praise Service with Steve Wise.

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday, May 25

St Mary's, Ninfield - NO SERVICE

St Oswald's, Hooe - 11am Parish Eucharist.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events

1 . Contributed Seaweed is starting to come back! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Coleus collections ready for tge Horticultural Society Summer Show Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Good Company and Brahma Sistaz singing to a packed Church raising money for Alzheimer’s Society Research Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Delightful Dahlias dancing for the Summer Show on Saturday 16th Memorial Hall Photo: Submitted