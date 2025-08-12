Ninfield & Hooe Village Voice

CONGRATULATIONS! AFTERNOON TEA & SINGALONG Update From Claire! "A big thank you to everyone that supported our event on August 2 at St Mary's Church which raised £1049.61 for the Alzheimer's Society.

The church was full and we were entertained by Friendly Voices, Arla-Marie, Brahma Sisters and Good Company. Arla-Marie blew us all away with her rendition of Memories, Over the Rainbow and Journey to the Past, whilst Friendly Voices had an eclectic set – from Robbie Williams She’s the One to sea shanty The Wellerman. Brahma Sisters had our feet tapping with versions of Under the Boardwalk and Stray Cat Strut (amongst others) and were joined by Good Company for Hit the Road Jack and Spanish Lullaby.

Finally, Good Company and their three-part harmonies – just an amazing set with a real twist on some well-known songs like Heart of Glass. Following the raffle, the afternoon ended with everyone singing along to Is this the way to Amarillo – chaotic but fun! We would like to thank St Mary’s Church for hosting the event, all the singers and those that donated raffle prizes and cakes. But most of all, we would like to thank everyone that attended. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did." Jim and Claire Johnson

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Friday, August 15, 10am – 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

V.J DAY 8oth Anniversary Commemoration. FRIDAY, AUGUST 15: From 5pm on Ninfield Recreation Ground. The official end to WW2 was the declaration of Victory in Japan, V.J Day, August 15 ..but this is largely forgotten, as was that last War.

To those of us who had relatives in that desperately awful last stage in the East, and grew up with them not being able to talk about the horror they witnessed, commemorating V.J Day is essential: I know several people locally who, like me, think the lack of a National event, like the VE Day in May, is appalling , so I will be putting our Tommie in his place on the Rec, and there is an open invitation for folk in the Village to come and gather together with their picnic, or a drink, in the afternoon of the 15th. Please look out on Socials and notice boards for any further details.

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY- SUMMER SHOW. Saturday, August 16, Memorial Hall, Doors open to the public from 2.30pm , refreshments and cakes available, plus a Raffle.

NINFIELD VILLAGE STORES : DELAYED !!! NOW - Friday, August 22. GRAND REOPENING! Bimal apologises for the additional delays, but is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the new, extended, refurbished and upgraded store! And everyone is really looking forward to having the much needed and appreciated facility back! Good luck!

OLD FASHIONED CINEMA Saturday, August 23 at Memorial Hall. Hosted by the Village Society. This will be an afternoon for all the Family to enjoy! A nostalgic trip back to the 1950s and 60s, with a guest projectionist and original reel to reel films. Doors open at 1.30pm, 2pm start with two 'shorts' then a main Feature, Disney 'Kidnapped'. Refreshments available to buy, including Ice Creams from the 'Lady with the Tray'! FREE ENTRY , all welcome! Children under 13 to be accompanied by an adult.

LADIES LOUNGE: Friday, August 29, 4.30pm at The Tin Hut!! (aka The Working Men's Club!) The Surprise Summer Canapés went well, and I think we'll go for the Wine Tasting this month! It was lovely to have new Ladies joining the fun again! There's lots of banter, some games played and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus Tea and Cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month! See you there!

NINFIELD WORKING MEN’S CLUB : The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30. There's a great bunch of people ready to welcome visitors - please do go in and say hello! It’s only £10 a year to join as a member, and it’s a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook – Ninfield Working Men’s Club. Or contact me for their number.

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP: We met on Friday, August 8 in the Ninfield Methodist Hal. We were a bit low on numbers, holidays mainly! Our speaker was unable to attend so we decided to do a quiz. Despite the moaning everyone joined in and a lot of laughter followed. The winning team managed to score 16½ (don’t ask) out of 20. Quite impressive. Quality Sweets for the winners.

To make up for the lack of speaker cake instead of biscuits and the usual cup of tea or coffee, much conversation ensued and all of a sudden we realised that we had overrun our time in the hall! I think we all enjoyed ourselves! Our next meeting is on Friday, September 12 at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2pm. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP: Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE: Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30am – 12.30pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS: Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES: Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH : Sunday 17th August 10.30am – Worship & Praise Family Service with David Hanson

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday 17th August: St Mary’s, Ninfield- 9.30am Family Eucharist - St Oswald’s, Hooe – 11am

PLEASE SUBMIT ANY ENTRIES TO ME BY MIDDAY ON MONDAY! [email protected] 07970650321 : FB Ninfield Carnival & Events

1 . Contributed Seaweed is starting to come back! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Coleus collections ready for tge Horticultural Society Summer Show Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Good Company and Brahma Sistaz singing to a packed Church raising money for Alzheimer’s Society Research Photo: Submitted