Ninfield & Hooe Village Voice

OLD FASHIONED CINEMA! This Saturday, August 23, at Memorial Hall. Hosted by the Village Society.

An afternoon for all the family to enjoy! A nostalgic trip back to the 1950s and 60s, with a guest projectionist and original reel to reel films. Doors open at 1.30pm, 2pm start with Pathe News, two cartoons then a main feature, Disney's 'Kidnapped'. Refreshments available to buy, including ice creams from the 'Lady with the Tray'! FREE ENTRY, all welcome! Children under 13 to be accompanied by an adult.

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Friday, August 22, 10am-11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

NINFIELD VILLAGE STORES: Friday, August 22. GRAND REOPENING! Bimal is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the new, extended, refurbished and upgraded store. And everyone is really looking forward to having the much-needed and appreciated facility back! Good luck!

NINFIELD WORKING MEN’S CLUB: The club is hosting a FREE BBQ to all members and guests on Sunday, August 24. Bar open from 12 noon - Food from the BBQ will be served from 1pm. Entertainment with Stevie B at 3pm and 5pm. Bar closes at 6pm. Members meat raffle draw is at 2:30pm. The club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, It’s only £10 a year to join as a member, and it’s a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!

LADIES LOUNGE: Friday, August 29, 4.30pm at The Tin Hut (aka The Working Men's Club). It was lovely to have new ladies joining the fun again. There's lots of banter, some games played and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus tea and cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month. See you there!

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SHOW REVIEW by Kaye Crittell: "What a show we had on Saturday. We welcomed back old friends who hadn’t shown for a few years and also more new exhibitors – some of whom won awards. This year we added a new category – the Junior Parish Product Award. There were four entries from children between four and 12 who displayed two of three different edible items from their garden.

Even some of the more experienced gardeners may have struggled with this one. The winner was Elliott Horton, with Jack Norton 2nd and Maya Maskell and Ninfield School joint 3rd. We plan to make this an annual class and hope to have even more entries next year. .

It wasn’t just the children’s classes where we had increased entries – five adults decided to enter the class to display a collection of three distinct kinds of vegetables, three of each plus a vase of garden flowers. I am sure that I was not the only one on the day before the show panicking to try and find 3 x 3 good quality vegetables all of a similar size.

The judge was tough (but fair) with the dahlia exhibits and we novice exhibitors learnt a lot in readiness for next year, but I think that everyone was in agreement that Ray Noble's beautiful large white dahlias deserved their award for best exhibit. The flower and vegetable judge was very complimentary on the quality, quantity and diversity of our exhibits and there was a wonderful quote from his wife ‘this is the best show I have seen ever’. Not bad for our little village.

Winners on the day were: Bryan Fryer, David Linch, David Walker, Jackie Langley, Ivan Luckc, Lynn Linch, Carol Holland, Kaye Crittell, Jacqui Rutland, Ray Noble, Andrew Smith, Maureen Chaseley, Derek Parkes, Brian Gurr, Paula Smith, Sally Parry, Nicky Walker, David Rutland, Sami Guard, Robin Goldsmith, Helen Stockton, Gary Pharo, Anne Welford, Gillian Cornwall, Carolyn Band, Jack Horton, Alice Filsell, Hannah Schlotter, Arlo Bates, Alana Bates, Elliott Smith, Elliott Horton, Maya Maskell.

Award winners were: Perpetual Silver Trophy (most points Vegetable classes) – David Walker, Harold Morris Shield (winner class 1) – Bryan Fryer, Perpetual Silver Trophy (winner class 2) – Bryan Fryer, Gordon Cornford Memorial Cup (most points – onion classes) – Brian Fryer, Banksian Medal – Ivan Luck, Parish Produce Award (class 34) – David Walker, JB Sparke Memorial Cup (most points – Dahlia classes) – Derek Parkes.

National Dahlia Society Silver Medal Certificate – Ray Noble, Perpetual Challenge Cup (most points flower classes) – Nicky Walker, Gladiolus Certificate (best exhibit) – Nicky Walker, Eileen Cornford Cup |(most points pot plant classes) – Nicky Walker, Perpetual Silver Challenge Cup (most points domestic classes) Gary Pharo, Joan and Malcolm Moss Memorial Cup (best exhibit) – Anne Welford, Jam & Chutney cup (most points) Carolyn Band & Nicky Walker, Ted Ive Shield (most points photography classes) – Ray Noble.

Silver Challenge Cup (winner Junior Parish Product Award) – Elliott Horton, Ted Ive Shield for most points (photography) over Spring and Summer Show – Ray Noble, Somerville-Cown shield for children (most points over Spring and Summer Show) Alana and Arlo Bates"

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB: A report from Carole. "Here is an up to date list of games played over the last week. August 6 we played at home against the Visually Impaired and had lovely afternoon at home and beat them 47 to 22. We had a league match against Westfield on August 9 and won gaining 6 points. We lost to St Leonard’s on August 11 by 10 points. On August 13 we lost to Sidley Martlets then on Saturday we were at home to Ringmer and won by 3 shots. Today we were at home again against Guestling and lost this match but a lovely afternoon with lovely weather."

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:: We met on Friday, August 8 in the Ninfield Methodist Hall. We were a bit low on numbers, holidays mainly. Our speaker was unable to attend so we enjoyed a quiz and lots of cake! Our next meeting is on Friday, September 12 at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2pm. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there.. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP: Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Methodist Hall 10am-11.30an weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30am-12.30pm. £5 per session. A well-established friendly group.. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS: Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES: Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30pm. Films start at 2pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10am-11.30am at the Memorial Hall. Chair-based and standing exercises for the older but still active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too, for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends. £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome, ladies and gents.

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH: Sunday 24th August 10.30am – Worship & Praise Family Service with Revd Tricia Williams

PARISH CHURCHES: Sunday, August 24: St Mary’s, Ninfield- NO SERVICE:

St Oswald’s, Hooe – 11am Parish Eucharist

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY: [email protected]

