Ninfield & Hooe Village Voice

Huge Congratulations to Ninfield Bonfire Society for an amazing Fireworks display last Saturday, and to all who turned out for the Halloween Trick or Treat Trail- a brilliant two days of spooky, sparkling fun!

NINFIELD BOOK EXCHANGE CAFÉ: TODAY! Friday 10.00-11.30am Methodist Hall, Church Lane; another month has flown by, and another good book is needed for the dark Autumn evenings, so pop down, have a browse and catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP : TODAY Friday 7th November at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather.⁶

NEW! LINE DANCE CLASS! At the Memorial Hall -TODAY FRIDAY 7th, plus 21st November at 6.30-7.30pm AND Tuesday 18th Nov. at 2 30pm. Beginners welcome, as are those who 'haven't done it for years!' Each class is £6, with refreshments INCLUDED. Please contact me for more information, it's great fun, good exercise and VERY fashionable at the moment!!- Yeeeha!! Call Sami 07970650321

REMEMBRANCE DAY Sunday 9th November -: Service 10am at St Mary's Church, gather for the Act of Remembrance at Tommie on the Rec 10.45am. Then process to the Memorial Hall for refreshments, Cakes, and a short presentation to mark the 80th Anniversary of the end of WW2: music, letters and the Drum ceremony from midday. Everyone is welcome to attend, to mark a special Commemoration. See notices, posts and columns for all further details.

FILM MATINEE : Tuesday 11th November, " A Hard Days Night" The Beatles-1964- Ninfield Memorial Hall, doors open 1.30pm for Film at 2pm, Refreshments included, Free Entry, all films are hearing loss and dementia friendly. Call Jackie, 01424 882422 .

NINFIELD VILLAGE MARKET: Saturday 15th November, Memorial Hall, 9 30-12.30pm lots of local produce, Crafts, Horticultural expertise, Xmas Tombola , Café.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION! A reminder to Village groups - please submit requ for funding / upcoming projects ASAP. The next Carnival meeting is Monday 24th November, at the Working Men's Club, 7.15pm, with everyone welcome to join in and start creating the fun for 2026!

HOMEMADE FAYRE: Saturday 29th November, Memorial Hall, 10am -3pm. This amazing, annual Crafts extravaganza is BACK!! More details next week!!

FRIENDLY VOICES:-Methodist Hall Tuesday evening sessions (7.30-8.30pm). October is the start of the Christmas season for us and we will be learning some new Christmas songs as well as re-visiting some favourites from the last two years. Email Kaye [email protected]

VACANCY!! Booking Clerk(s) for Ninfield Memorial Hall. NMH are looking for a volunteer/volunteers willing to take on the role of Booking Secretary for the Memorial Hall from January 2026. We have a dedicated online booking system and booking email, which require regular monitoring, so access to the internet is essential. Full training will be given and there will be a handover period. Along with good computer skills, Interpersonal skills and good record keeping are essential.. For more information please email [email protected]

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the overall health of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.p For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES -Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. 11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964 - 9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011 - For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) -Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!! Such a good way to Move it, not Lose it!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH- Sunday 9th November. 10am REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY with Revd. Ian Couchman see below...

PARISH CHURCHES - Sunday 9th November.- St Mary’s, Ninfield, 10am- JOINT SERVICE FOR REMEMBRANCE- Hooe 3pm – Remembrance Service on the Green.

EARLY HEADS UP! XMAS DISCO NIGHT! Friday 12th December, Memorial Hall, doors open at 7pm, Music, Dancing, Fun and Seasonal SURPRISES! Pay BAR, Refreshments, Snacks..A Sparkling night to shimmy and shake the blues and the year away!! Entry £5 on the door! Put the date in your diaries NOW!!!.

