Ninfield Post Office and Store reopens after 10-week refurbishment

• Refurbishment of store • Major changes to the store in 10-week refurbishment • Same postmaster

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ninfield Post Office has re-opened after a major refurbishment of the premises at Lower Street, Ninfield, Battle, TN33 9EA.

The branch was temporarily closed for 10 weeks to allow the big refurbishment by postmaster Mr Bimal Mondal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been transformed inside and out. It is now a One Stop franchise store.

Noah Rai, Post Office Network Change Manager, said: “We are delighted that Ninfield Post Post Office is open again after the major improvements to the store.”