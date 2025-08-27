Ninfield Post Office and Store reopens after 10-week refurbishment

Ninfield Post Office has re-opened after a major refurbishment of the premises at Lower Street, Ninfield, Battle, TN33 9EA.

The branch was temporarily closed for 10 weeks to allow the big refurbishment by postmaster Mr Bimal Mondal.

It has been transformed inside and out. It is now a One Stop franchise store.

Noah Rai, Post Office Network Change Manager, said: “We are delighted that Ninfield Post Post Office is open again after the major improvements to the store.”

