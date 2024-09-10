Ninfield Village Voice

Another busy Autumn ahead!

The next event for Ninfield is the Michaelmas Fayre on Saturday, September 28, details below, and then all the focus draws to the Bonfire and Fireworks Night in October. Also in October, a SPARKLY Friday Night special at the Memorial Hall - again please see the announcement later on in the column.

Now, you know that we live in the 'Village that never Stops' as opposed, but not dissimilar, to NYC, the City that never Sleeps, so please put Saturday, November 23 on your calendar and into you phone; it's The Gala Night at the Memorial Hall - a Black Tie event, with fish and chips supper, a bar, a cabaret revue show with Déjà Revue- and a special guest, plus the Village Awards, and presentations of donation cheques to Charities, including Canine Partners.

There'll be a Grand Raffle and music for Dancing to end the evening, with carriages at midnight. It's such a brilliant evening, great fun, lots of laughs and surprises and very glamorous; and, at just £20 per head it's really good value... plus it's on your doorstep! No long journeys and no parking problems... Tickets are available to book from now. Call me 07870650321, or email [email protected]

REFERENDUM UPDATE: A message from John Cheshire

"The NDP update: We had an excellent result for the NDP referendum on Thursday, September 5 and residents voted in favour of the plan by an overwhelming majority. Those voting yes account for 91 percent of votes cast. Both the Steering group and the Parish Council are delighted with the result. Our plan will now be adopted by Wealden District Council in October.

A big thank you to everyone who helped with putting the Plan together and also to those residents who joined in with all the consultation events over the last four and a half years."

Now from me...

Ok, John, as humble and understated as always, has underestimated the magnitude of this result... especially considering the length of time, and amount of work, that has gone into getting the Ninfield Development Plan up, running, workable and acceptable to WDCs nit-picking standards.

John and his Steering Group have been extraordinary: so much depth and detail, so much dedication, to getting a plan in place for our village, for it's present and it's future. Thank you doesn't cover it.... I've seen John's face at a Parish Council meeting when his agenda item comes up: " NDP. John, can you update us?"

And it's been another set back from Wealden, another "snakes and ladders" moment.... Well, I could never have been able to keep going, over the five years it took to get to this stage. So, as there are only those two words to say, let's say them in capital letters .., John, and your team, THANK YOU, you're AMAZING!

Ninfield Community Café: Friday 13th 10am-11.30 am Methodist Hall - a lovely morning catching up with friends and neighbours, and nattering over coffee and biscuits!

Hooe & Ninfield Open Group.

Next meeting is Friday, September13 at 2pm in the Methodist Hall. All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

Ninfield Horticultural Society

Monday, September 16, Memorial Hall at 7.30pm. A Presentation from Jan Black- Dyeing with Herbs- , another of Jan's entertaining and fun talks, well worth attending. All welcome!

Ninfield Village Market, Saturday, September 21, 9.30am-12 midday. Lots of lovely local produce, crafts and goodies, bonfire tombola, bacon rolls, refreshments and cakes!

Dark Skies Group - Bat Walk. Thursday, September 26 - A representative from Sussex Wildlife will be leading a bat walk around the village. if you would like to book onto the walk, please message or email Kaye Crittell. [email protected]

As the sun begins to set, bats emerge from their roosting spots. Join us as we look and listen for them using specialised bat detecting equipment. The evening will begin with a short talk before we set out to search for these incredible creatures of the night.

Bringing a torch is recommended. Meet at Sparke Pavilion on the Recreation Ground at 6.15pm. The circular walk will last for approximately 2hrs. Please wear appropriate footwear and clothing!

Michaelmas Fayre:

Saturday, September 28, Based in and around St Mary's Church, Ninfield, down through the churchyard and into the turning circle of Church Lane.

Lots of stalls, crafts, games and Maggie's Cakes, plus The Afternoon Tea Garden that will be in Sunnyside House next to the church; with the Pimm's and Mulled Cider stands.

There'll be a Harvest Raffle , and a "Water or Wine" stand, falconry, bunnies, and the return of the infamous Human Fruit Machine! Outside the church there will be live music performances from The Friendly Voices, a surprise act (go on, guess!!) plus Arla - a lovely y oun g local musical performer, and our favourite close harmony trio, "Good Company". All in all a delightful day from 12noon - 4.30pm, in the same lovely country fayre format as last year.

Pray for Sunshine please!

Film Matinee; "Funny Face" Tuesday, October 1, Memorial Hall - doors open 1.30, Film at 2pm. Free entry, but please book by calling Jackie or Rose on 01424 892422 so enough cake can be supplied!

All films are hearing loss and dementia friendly.

Ninfield Carnival Association.

There's one event left this year, Michaelmas Fayre on September 28, (see near top above) and then our AGM on October 9, see just below.

Heads up! - It'll be our 90th anniversary next year, 2025, and we would like to reinvent the Carnival Floats Procession as part of the celebrations. If you'd be interested in helping with this, and have more ideas to help celebrate #NCA90, please get in touch by email/phone, or come up and say hello at the next meeting which is The AGM on Wednesday, October 9, 7.30pm for 8pm start with food and drinks, to be held at Sparke Pavilion.

Please come and join us, we're a fun and enthusiastic group, who just enjoy creating magical events for Ninfield!!

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY!

A Friday night special n- 'Club 339'- A disco night for adults

Purely for those who still yearn for a good old bop in a club; who long for those mirror ball moments on the dance floor; and who have been devotees of the kitchen disco while listening to all those favourite 70s, 80s and 90s classics on the radio....This is YOUR evening.

Friday October 11, doors open at 7pm, full out dance fun from 7.30pm-10.15pm then a 'slow down' til finish at 10.30pm.

Only £5 per person - nibbles and refreshments also available, bring cash.

From Chaka Khan to Chic via Chesney...From Northern Soul, to Saturday Night Fever via the ChaCha Slide

There'll also be chances to learn a few old routines from the discoteque days -remember 'Ladies Night', 'Pink Cadillac'? You may even get to 'row' home - 'Oops, upside.

But the whole Idea is for you to come in, get down, have fun and lose yourself in the music and lights of the soundtrack to your life!

Dress to dance. Comfy shoes, no stilettos!

There'll be limited seating as it's a dance night...a night to move both body and sSoul, and uplift the spirits.

Tickets will be available on the door, but if you want to guarantee entry, please email [email protected] and book. Let's pack that dance hall floor,

#Club339 Friday October 11, Ninfield Memorial Hall 7pm. See you then!

The Ninfield Local History Group:

Also, we are resuming our oral history project. We want to hear memories of growing up and living in Ninfield in the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s.

If you would like to take part please contact John on 07989 373336 (email [email protected]). It works well with two to five people together so if you have some friends who would also like to join in but individuals can also do it. Hope to hear from you!

Ninfield Bowls Club - a message from Carole. "We had a cancelled match this week at Hampden Park due to the rain on Thursday also this weekend should have been our Finals Weekend but once again this was cancelled due to the weather on Saturday so this has been rearranged for next week."

Hooe Old Motor Club- met on September 6 in the Hooe village hall where an illustrated presentation was given on the history of the and Dymchurch railway. This threw up some interesting facts.

This marks the end of the meetings in Hooes Village hall for this year and the next meeting will be held in the Methodist Church room in Ninfield on Friday, October 4, when there will be a quiz night.

November will see the club’s customary film night, again at Ninfield. All meetings begin at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

GALA NIGHT CONFIRMED

Saturday, November 23, Memorial Hall. Doors and Bar open 7pm, Carriages at midnight. Fish & chips supper, cabaret show with Déjà Revue- and a special guest, grand raffle, The Village Awards & society charity presentations, bar, dancing.

ONLY £20 per head to include supper. Reserve your tickets now. Call 07970650321 or email [email protected]

Ideas are requested for Friday Nights in the Hall ..what would make you come out for the evening?

Would you like a night in the Theatre, a Show or Cabaret? A Cinema evening, a recent blockbuster? Or a vintage showing? A dazzling Disco Night or a Blues evening?

All thoughts welcome...we can have a pay bar and full supper or snacks....the thing is...the hall can turn into all sorts of guises, and it's ON YOUR DOORSTEP! No driving, no parking, for locals, and if you're coming from the surrounding area, parking is right at the venue (and a taxi for the journey back, if necessary, is not too expensive!)

Please let me know if you have an idea, or would like to book something in...there are alternate Friday evenings available throughout the year!

There is a lot of good stuff happening in the Ninfield Village Memorial Hall - it's the hall for all residents to use, and everyone is welcome to come and join meetings, and get involved in events. Please call me on 07970650321 or email [email protected] for any further information.

Dark Skies: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

Singing Group - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm.

Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

Movement 2 Music, Update!! Reasons to be cheerful...parts 1,2 and 3!!

Combine some excellent exercise with a coffee and a chat.

Not only for the older, but still active person, but also for those recovering from injury, illness or awaiting an operation..it's so important to keep the muscles moving, to 'keep pushing along '(to quote esteemed Mama) to 'do just a bit', 'to move it or lose it', and I have now revitalised my Monday morning class to make sure there's something for everyone, including a new routine, different music, a lovely stretch after the main exercises, followed by half an hour of natter over coffee (and biscuits!).

So, I would love to welcome more new people to our fabulous group. - there are a few places still available.. please see the details below, and you can always call for a chat before committing; I can only say, and it's not just bias, that the M2M hour and a half is SO beneficial, sets you up for your day, helps lift the spirits and 'gets it all going' for the week ahead!

Ninfield Community Speedwatch: Please see if you have the time to join up with the volunteers who are trying to help reduce the speeding traffic through the village!. This is really important work, and will help Ninfield be a safer place to live .

There is some training first, and then you'll be inducted by the experienced volunteers. Email [email protected] or call David on 01424 892248

Ninfield Health and Wellbeing Group aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella!!! The next date is likely to be at the end of September, but as yet is not confirmed - news here when released. There are 24 places available; To enquire about places/book, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed.

Sparke Pavilion. 10am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. We look forward to welcoming you next on

1 October: Funny Face

5 November: The African Queen

10 December: The Greatest Showman

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10am-11.30am at the Memorial Hall

Chair-based and standing exercises for the older but still active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a singalong too - for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends. £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... ladies and gents.

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret...Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Church Services:

Methodist Church Sunday, September 25 -10.30am - details to be announced.

Parish Churches:

Sunday, September 15

St Mary's Ninfield 9.30am Family Eucharist; St Oswald's Hooe 11am Parish Eucharist.

All diary entries, reports and reviews to me please by 6pm Monday evenings.

[email protected], 07970650321, FB Ninfield Carnival Events