Ninfield Village Voice

It's Super Saturday number 3! The Homemade Fayre at the Memorial Hall, see details below!

Wow, what a fabulous evening! The Hall looked amazing, so many people complimented the beautiful decor, the Fish and Chips from Louis in Sea Road, Bexhill, were delicious - hot and on time! And the Cabaret worked brilliantly, much laughter and appreciation from the audience, and a special cheer for 16yr old Arla-Marie, who sang 'On my Own' from Les Miserables, followed by Broadway Baby, with Jenny Coulston and Me! The Raffle made over £300 profit for Charity, the Bar was run smoothly by the Carnival Committee and huge thanks are due to Robin Fookes, Angie Trunkfield, Catriona Smith, Kaye Crittell and Veronica Sargent for their help setting up, running bars and raffles and then clearing down. It's all quite a feat to get on, but definitely worth it when everyone has such a lovely time!!

The presentation of Carnival donation cheques was well received, with a lot of love shown to Fiona Bowler and her Canine assistant Mr Whizz, who apparently should have been in bed by 8.45pm, but who wad really having a marvellous time being with so many people! They picked up a cheque for £1000 for Canine Partners, and further donations for £750 and £600 were presented to 1st Ninfield Scouts and the Health and Wellbeing Group respectively.

The Village Awards were presented by Cllrs Jackie Langley and Gary Pharo; and the two winners were..

Disco Night Xmas Party Friday 13th December

David Swales and Kaye Crittell.

The Roger Kent Memorial Award went to Ninfield Bonfire Society.

The Ninfield Parish Community Shield to Ninfield Neighbourhood Development Plan Steering Group.

The Raffle's £310 profit will be shared 50-50 between the Lost Chord Charity- providing music for people in Care Homes, living with Alzheimers & Dementia- and The Memorial Hall.

Homemade Fayre on Saturday 30th Ninfield Memorial Hall

Congratulations to all... and many thanks again for the help and support for this unique village event.!

Ninfield Community Café: Friday 29th November, Methodist Hall 10-11.30am. A lovely morning catching up with friends, family and neighbours over a cup of your chosen beverage and biscuits!!

Super Saturdays - No.3!!!

Ninfield Homemade Fayre: This Saturday 30th November Memorial Hall 10-3.30pm - this annual event is a highlight in the Ninfield calendar, always packed with beautiful crafts, wood, glass, jewellery, art, preserves, cakes and so much more. The ideal time and place to find some special, unique gifts for Christmas and relax over a tasty lunch in the café.

The Christmas Tree in the centre of the Village will be up on Wednesday 4th December, and decorated on Friday 6th, with a 'lights switch on' that evening. Also, there will be Carol Singing around the Tree on Friday 20th December, with lovely refreshments, Mulled Cider and Wine, Mince pies etc. afterwards at Sparke Pavilion. The Tree and event are sponsored by the Carnival and Sports Association. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the festive fun, join your friends, neighbours, parents and children, and the Friendly Voices. Look out for information on notice boards, in the Shop, and on social media pages.

🎶"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas !🎶

Film Matinee -Tuesday 10th December: The Greatest Showman

Memorial Hall, doors open 1.30pm,Film at 2pm.

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DISCO NIGHT!! XMAS party!

Friday 13th December!

Ninfield Memorial Hall, doors open 7pm, Dancing 7.30-10.30.

Following the fab success of the first evening in October, it seems like folk are very keen on the idea to do another Disco Night just before Christmas...Hopefully no one is superstitious!

A welcome de-stressing, Sparkly switch off during the frantic Festive build up!! Lots of fun, laughter, dance routines... with nibbles and a pay Bar this time!!! Tell your friends...get a group together...it was just BRILLIANT last time!!!

Only £5 per head entry...CASH ONLY!!! And a festive XMAS RAFFLE!!! To book in advance Call or text 07970650321 or email [email protected]

Ninfield Carnival & Sports Association:

Next Meeting is Monday 13th January, 2025- 7.15pm at the Working Men's Club.!

It was discussed at the last meeting, and decided, that we will create a Christmas newsletter from the Carnival Association – with information on the success of 2024 events, money raised, and upcoming village fete '90 years', and asking if residents would like to help in general? Would you like to help with a procession / parade? We will need answers by our meeting in February 2025, because there's a lot of booking of stuff to be done, and insurances to finalise!!!

We NEED you!! To come and promote your group, dress up and walk in the parade, show off the history of your group.

It'll be the 90th Anniversary next year, 2025, and we'd love your input by looking through your family photos and seeing if you have pictures from Carnivals through the last 9 decades!!! I have the original book of Minutes, with fascinating reports from meetings, starting in 1934 when the first Fête and procession were agreed.

So, PLEASE look out for the Christmas Newsletter... and please get in touch - it would be awful if the proposed celebrations are curtailed, or even stopped, through lack of support!!!

Hooes Old Motor club met on Friday 1st November 2024 in the Methodist Church room Ninfield. This was the club's annual film show presented by Steve and was a nostalgic look at the golden age of steam. This concludes the clubs Friday meetings for this year as we take a break during December and January and will resume in the church room on Friday 7th February 2025 where we have a talk by Steve Chapman on the history of Bexhill Brickworks

May I wish, on behalf of the club, a Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year (despite it all) to you all

Colin Lake

Chairman

Hooe & Ninfield Open Group

We met on Friday 8th November in the Methodist Hall in Ninfield and we were treated to a talk by Philip Elms. The title was ‘a shilling in the metre and other anecdotes’. Being all of a certain age we didn’t have to ask what he meant by the shilling in the metre!! Philip has been to the club before and we were delighted to have him back. He has written many books mainly on and around Little Common and Bexhill and apart from his time as a journalist with the Bexhill Observer he was involved in Amateur Dramatics from acting to directing. He became very well known in the theatre world and was asked by Bexhill Council to produce an evening in the De La Warr pavilion to raise money for the Princess Diana Memorial Fund. It was such a success that he was asked to do more shows. Realising the work involved he declined and suggested perhaps someone else ‘should have a go!’. He amused us with many stories and ended with telling us about the chance he had to interview an amazing lady called May Wallis, then 110 years old. He met with her a few times and her stories are now in a book called ‘Zeppelins & Potholes’ which we hope Philip will talk about next time.

Next month is our Christmas lunch at the Blacksmiths Inn, Ninfield. Friday 13th December 1p.m.

Our next meeting will be on Friday 10th January in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m.

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

This Village is incredible, the organisers, volunteers and helpers are tireless and amazing, and, even though there's a fair bit of work to get it all up and running, the reward is to see local residents and families of all ages enjoying these things right on their doorstep.

Please keep supporting the events, and charity nights....all monies raised go to really worthy causes locally and beyond.

We're very proud of our Village...and it's supportive friends in the surrounding areas; keep on keeping on Ninfield , and Thank you!

Ideas are still requested for Friday Nights in the Hall ..what would make you come out for the evening?

Would you like a night in the Theatre, a Show or Cabaret?

See GALA NIGHT above!!!

A Cinema evening, a recent blockbuster? Or a vintage showing?

See Health and Wellbeing section below!!

HEADS UP! Another Disco Night!

YES! FRIDAY 13th DECEMBER 7-10.30 XMAS PARTY TIME!

Then what about a Blues evening?

All thoughts welcome...we can have a Pay Bar and full Supper or Snacks....the thing is...the Hall can turn into all sorts of guises, and it's ON YOUR DOORSTEP! No driving, no parking, for locals... and if you're coming from the surrounding area, parking is right at the venue (and a taxi for the journey back, if necessary, is not too expensive!) Please let me know if you have an idea, or would like to book something in...there are alternate Friday evenings available throughout the year!

There is a lot of good stuff happening in the Ninfield Village Memorial Hall - it's the Hall for all residents to use, and everyone is welcome to come and join meetings, and get involved in events. Please call me on 07970650321 or email [email protected] for any further information.

Dark Skies: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

Singing Group - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

Movement 2 Music, Update!! Reasons to be cheerful...parts 1,2 and 3!!

Combine some excellent exercise with a coffee and a chat...!

Not only for the older, but still active person, but also for those recovering from injury, illness or awaiting an operation..it's so important to keep the muscles moving, to 'keep pushing along'(to quote esteemed Mama)to 'do just a bit', 'to move it or lose it', and I have now revitalised my Monday morning class to make sure there's something for everyone, including a new routine, different music, a lovely stretch after the main exercises, followed by half an hour of natter over coffee (and biscuits!) So, I would love to welcome more new people to our fabulous group. - there are a few places still available.. please see the details below, and you can always call for a chat before committing; I can only say, and it's not just bias, that the M2M hour and a half is SO beneficial, sets you up for your day, helps lift the spirits and 'gets it all going' for the week ahead!

Ninfield Community Speedwatch: Please see if you have the time to join up with the volunteers who are trying to help reduce the speeding traffic through the village!. This is really important work, and will help Ninfield be a safer place to live . There is some training first, and then you'll be inducted by the experienced volunteers. Email [email protected] or call David on 01424 892248

Ninfield Health and Wellbeing Group aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

We look forward to welcoming you next on..

10 December: The Greatest Showman

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

Last class of 2024 Monday 16th December - restart Monday 6th January 2025

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Last class of '24 Weds 18th December, restart Weds 8th Jan '25.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret...Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Both classes restart on Friday 10th Jan '25.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Last class '24, Thursday 19th December, restart '25 Thursday 9th Jan.

Church Services -

Methodist Church Sunday 1st December 10.30am - Advent Café Worship with Steve Wise

Parish Churches:

Sunday 24th November

St Mary's Ninfield 9.30am Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's Hooe 11am -Family service.

All diary entries, reports and reviews to me please by 6pm Monday evenings.

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events