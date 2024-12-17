Ninfield Village Voice

CAROL SINGING TONIGHT AROUND THE VILLAGE CHRISTMAS TREE! Meeting there at 5.30, song sheets will be provided, and there will be refreshments, mince pies and something warm to drink afterwards in Sparke Pavilion. Come and join friends, families and neighbours for a festive hour of fun and laughter, and lots of lovely Christmas Carols!

THE FESTIVE SEASON is now upon us, and we're approaching the end of the year with the last couple of events taking on a sparkly mode. The tree lights up the dark evenings with goodwill, good cheer and good friends.!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ Friday 20th December in the Methodist Hall 10-11.30am. A lovely Festive Friday morning catching up with friends, family and neighbours over a cup of your chosen beverage and biscuits!!

NINFIELD VILLAGE CHRISTMAS MARKET Saturday 21st December. Memorial Hall.

This Saturday!

Open from 9.30am - 1pm- and extra hour! This is because there will be even more stalls and stands to browse and buy from. Many of the Homemade Fayre crafties will be joining the regular Market traders to create a fabulous, festive Christmas event; where you can DEFINITELY get your produce, meats, eggs, cakes and luxury bits , plus some beautiful, unique Arts and Crafts, a mix of special gifts for the person who wants something different!!! There will be refreshments all through, from the Pop Up Café, including bacon and egg rolls, sausage rolls, cakes and biscuits; also a Raffle, Tombola and Carol singing...See you there!

AN IMPORTANT REPORT FROM JOHN CHESHIRE.

NDP Update: many people are already aware that an application to build a further 24 dwellings on the field next to the Working Men's Club came to Planning Committee last Thursday. Myself and 2 other speakers attended the meeting to put across our view that there have been too many houses already built over a short period in Ninfield and we need time to assimilate what we already have. At the time of the meeting our Neighbourhood Development Plan was the only up to date plan in place as it was that same morning that the new National Planning Policy Framework was being published (Wealden are still in the process of putting their Local Plan together).

We 3 put our case, we had just 3 minutes each, we had to listen to the planning officers dispute what we said, with no opportunity to reply (very frustrating!).

The Memorial Hall Tree, ready for Ninfield Christmas Market on Saturday 21st December

The fact that the south eastern part of Ninfield has major issues with water supply, and there are another 120 dwellings to be connected to the water and drains in the next few years, cut no ice with the officers - it is not a valid planning reason not to build more. So, common sense does not matter.

Fortunately our valid NDP was brought into play and 2 policies were used to refuse the application, 1) Policy N1 - sustainable location of development and 2) Policy N10 - design which was to do with the proposed housing density. Our policy is clear that any development intruding into the open countryside should be of low density to minimise the impact.

Also, this time around, our Ward Councillors, Paul Coleshill and Mark Fairweather argued our case well. The Planning Committee voted unanimously to refuse the application. It is gratifying that all the hard work the Steering Group put into the NDP was put to good use.

Thank you John..

Come and join us for Carols round the Village Christmas Tree, Friday 20th, 5.30pm

A P.S from Me...

It really was a stressful few days leading up to, and including, Thursday last week. As always, the Planning Application for the field next to the Working Men's Club was published for Wealden's PCS meeting with only a week's notice. Finding speakers, composing presentations, researching documents - all in the lead up to Christmas, when it's so off the radar; well, there were a few sleepless nights all round I can tell you! I managed to watch and listen to the webcast while haring around on the way to work: a couple of us had written directly to lobby our ward councillors and the committee, and it was nerve wracking first listening to our 3 brilliant speakers and their excellent presentations, followed by reasoned, positive comments for refusal from the councillors, and then hearing the miserable, negative, refuting, dismissive, often inaccurate arguments from the Officers. Thankfully, as John said above, the newly made Ninfield Neighbourhood Development Plan stuck fast; it is sound, it is truth and it is a testament to the 5 years of tenacity, hard graft, sheer determination and dedication from John, and the Steering Group.

Huge Thanks to everyone who contributed to the Ninfield Plan, and also to the arguments against the planning application on the 12th December- a unanimous vote for Refusal can't be ignored!.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION:

Next Meeting is Monday 13th January, 2025- 7.15pm at the Working Men's Club.!

It was discussed at the last meeting, and decided, that we will create a Christmas newsletter from the Carnival Association – with information on the success of 2024 events, money raised, and upcoming village fete '90 years', and asking if residents would like to help in general? Would you like to help with a procession / parade? We will need answers by our meeting in February 2025, because there's a lot of booking of stuff to be done, and insurances to finalise!!!

We NEED you!! To come and promote your group, dress up and walk in the parade, show off the history of your group.

It'll be the 90th Anniversary next year, 2025, and we'd love your input by looking through your family photos and seeing if you have pictures from Carnivals through the last 9 decades!!! I have the original book of Minutes, with fascinating reports from meetings, starting in 1934 when the first Fête and procession were agreed.

So, PLEASE look out for the Christmas Newsletter... and please get in touch - it would be awful if the proposed celebrations are curtailed, or even stopped, through lack of support!!!

FRIDAY XMAS DISCO PARTY NIGHT!! ! Well..it was such fun ..great company.. lots of laughter..everyone donned a sparkly hat and enjoyed doing some fabulous routines.! The Raffle was appreciated, as were the refreshments, and again, the call was for another Disco Night out, in the new year. I think it will be in February; in the short, dark, dreary month - when we can all get together and have a bit of twinkle and sparkle to cheer us on into Spring ! Look out for announcements after Christmas!

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP.

No meeting this month. Instead we had a very enjoyable Christmas Lunch at the Blacksmiths Inn, Ninfield.

Our next meeting will be on 10th January 2025, 2.00p.m in the Methodist Hall in Ninfield. Gill King has agreed to give us a talk on parts of her life called ‘Not Quite a Bed of Roses’ !!! Sounds interesting. All are welcome, you don’t have to be a member to come.

In the meantime we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy & Healthy New Year.

Heather & Nicki

HOOES OLD MOTOR CLUB met on Friday 1st November 2024 in the Methodist Church room Ninfield. This concludes the clubs Friday meetings for this year as we take a break during December and January and will resume in the church room on Friday 7th February 2025 where we have a talk by Steve Chapman on the history of Bexhill Brickworks

May I wish, on behalf of the club, a Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year (despite it all) to you all

Colin Lake

Chairman

THIS VILLAGE IS INCREDIBLE, the organisers, volunteers and helpers are tireless and amazing, and, even though there's a fair bit of work to get it all up and running, the reward is to see local residents and families of all ages enjoying these things right on their doorstep.

Please keep supporting the events, and charity nights....all monies raised go to really worthy causes locally and beyond.

We're very proud of our Village...and it's supportive friends in the surrounding areas; keep on keeping on Ninfield , and Thank you!

IDEAS ARE STILL REQUESTED for Friday Nights in the Hall ..what would make you come out for the evening?

Would you like a night in the Theatre, a Show or Cabaret?

See GALA NIGHT above!!!

A Cinema evening, a recent blockbuster? Or a vintage showing?

See Health and Wellbeing section below!!

Then what about a Blues evening?

All thoughts welcome...we can have a Pay Bar and full Supper or Snacks....the thing is...the Hall can turn into all sorts of guises, and it's ON YOUR DOORSTEP! No driving, no parking, for locals... and if you're coming from the surrounding area, parking is right at the venue (and a taxi for the journey back, if necessary, is not too expensive!) Please let me know if you have an idea, or would like to book something in...there are alternate Friday evenings available throughout the year!

There is a lot of good stuff happening in the Ninfield Village Memorial Hall - it's the Hall for all residents to use, and everyone is welcome to come and join meetings, and get involved in events. Please call me on 07970650321 or email [email protected] for any further information.

DARK SKIES: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC, Update!! Reasons to be cheerful...parts 1,2 and 3!!

Combine some excellent exercise with a coffee and a chat...!

Not only for the older, but still active person, but also for those recovering from injury, illness or awaiting an operation..it's so important to keep the muscles moving, to 'keep pushing along'(to quote esteemed Mama)to 'do just a bit', 'to move it or lose it', and I have now revitalised my Monday morning class to make sure there's something for everyone, including a new routine, different music, a lovely stretch after the main exercises, followed by half an hour of natter over coffee (and biscuits!) So, I would love to welcome more new people to our fabulous group. - there are a few places still available.. please see the details below, and you can always call for a chat before committing; I can only say, and it's not just bias, that the M2M hour and a half is SO beneficial, sets you up for your day, helps lift the spirits and 'gets it all going' for the week ahead!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: Please see if you have the time to join up with the volunteers who are trying to help reduce the speeding traffic through the village!. This is really important work, and will help Ninfield be a safer place to live . There is some training first, and then you'll be inducted by the experienced volunteers. Email [email protected] or call David on 01424 892248

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

We look forward to welcoming you next year... details of the season's films next week.

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

Last class of 2024 Monday 16th December - restart Monday 6th January 2025

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Last class of '24 Weds 18th December, restart Weds 8th Jan '25.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret...Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Both classes restart on Friday 10th Jan '25.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Last class '24, Thursday 19th December, restart '25 Thursday 9th Jan.

Church Services -

Methodist Church Sunday 22nd December 10.30am - Christmas Praise & Carols with Revd Crawford Logan.

Christmas Eve- Family 'Messy Christingle'

Christmas Day United Praise @ Christchurch Methodist Church, Bexhill with Revd Crawford Logan.

Parish Churches:

St Oswald's -

Christmas Day - 11am Parish Eucharist.

St Mary's - Sunday 22nd December 3.30pm Carol Service and Readings - with Mulled Wine and Mince Pies.

Tuesday 24th December - 6.30pm Christmas Eucharist.

A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE, AND ALL GOOD WISHES FOR A FABULOUS 2025!!

All diary entries, reports and reviews to me please by 6pm Monday evenings.

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events