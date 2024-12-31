Ninfield Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Happy New Year! Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas, and are now ready to embrace 2025 with veritable vim and vigour...or maybe not!!! 2025 has a round, positive ring to it...as did 2020...but remember what happened then! Let's hope this year we're not plagued with the plague; but can play, pray and prevail in our best endeavours, and enjoy the amazing achievements of our best selves...ISH!!!

Festive Greetings for 'The Bit in the Middle' or 'Twixmas' as it's affectionately known! How was your Christmas? At time of writing, it is Xmas Eve-Eve, and I think I'm just about ready...to collapse! It's been a busy year, with a frenetic last few months and, typically, as soon as the tempo slows, so the Coldy-Flu flows!! Last year was the heavy schedule of Panto, with throat sweets and gargles keeping this Wicked Queen on stage; but although there's no show this year, the stress of extra work and events has concluded with lovely laryngitis ! Hey ho, ho... time now for a week of rest and recuperation, and a rethink of the work/life balance for 2025! Definitely things are up for change... which is as good as a rest .. allegedly!!

NINFIELD BOOK EXCHANGE CAFÉ

Friday 3rd January - 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Time to get some new reading matter for the dark January evenings, and catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage! Find out all the festive gossip and get some resolutions going!

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -OPENING TIMES OVER THE XMAS AND NEW YEAR PERIOD ARE AS FOLLOWS:-

Sunday 22nd. 12 - 5pm

Monday 23rd 7 - 10pm

Tuesday 24th (Xmas eve) 7 - 10pm

Wednesday 25th (Xmas Day) 12 - 2pm

Thursday 26th CLOSED

Friday 27th. 7 - 10pm

Saturday 28th 3 - 6pm

Sunday 29th. 12 - 5pm

Monday 30th 7 - 10pm

Tuesday 31st (New Years Eve). 8 - 12 Midnight-Last orders 11.30

Wednesday 1st January. CLOSED

Thursday 2nd January.

CLOSED

NORMAL TIMES WILL RESUME AFTER THIS.

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP.

Our next meeting will be on 10th January 2025, 2.00p.m in the Methodist Hall in Ninfield. Gill King has agreed to give us a talk on parts of her life called ‘Not Quite a Bed of Roses’ !!! Sounds interesting. All are welcome, you don’t have to be a member to come.

In the meantime we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy & Healthy New Year.

Heather & Nicki

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION:

Next Meeting is Monday 13th January, 2025- 7.15pm at the Working Men's Club.!

It was discussed at the last meeting, and decided, that we will create a Christmas newsletter from the Carnival Association – with information on the success of 2024 events, money raised, and upcoming village fete '90 years', and asking if residents would like to help in general? Would you like to help with a procession / parade? We will need answers by our meeting in February 2025, because there's a lot of booking of stuff to be done, and insurances to finalise!!!

We NEED you!! To come and promote your group, dress up and walk in the parade, show off the history of your group.

It'll be the 90th Anniversary next year, 2025, and we'd love your input by looking through your family photos and seeing if you have pictures from Carnivals through the last 9 decades!!! I have the original book of Minutes, with fascinating reports from meetings, starting in 1934 when the first Fête and procession were agreed.

So, PLEASE look out for the Christmas Newsletter... and please get in touch - it would be awful if the proposed celebrations are curtailed, or even stopped, through lack of support!!

HOOES OLD MOTOR CLUB - we take a break during December and January and will resume in the church room on Friday 7th February 2025 where we have a talk by Steve Chapman on the history of Bexhill Brickworks

May I wish, on behalf of the club, a Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year (despite it all) to you all

Colin Lake

Chairman

IDEAS ARE STILL REQUESTED for Friday Nights in the Hall ..what would make you come out for the evening?

Would you like a night in the Theatre, a Show or Cabaret?

A Cinema evening, a recent blockbuster? Or a vintage showing?

See Health and Wellbeing section below!!

Then what about a Blues evening?

All thoughts welcome...we can have a Pay Bar and full Supper or Snacks....the thing is...the Hall can turn into all sorts of guises, and it's ON YOUR DOORSTEP! No driving, no parking, for locals... and if you're coming from the surrounding area, parking is right at the venue (and a taxi for the journey back, if necessary, is not too expensive!) Please let me know if you have an idea, or would like to book something in...there are alternate Friday evenings available throughout the year!

There is a lot of good stuff happening in the Ninfield Village Memorial Hall - it's the Hall for all residents to use, and everyone is welcome to come and join meetings, and get involved in events. Please call me on 07970650321 or email [email protected] for any further information.

DARK SKIES: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC, Update!! Reasons to be cheerful...parts 1,2 and 3!!

Combine some excellent exercise with a coffee and a chat...!

Not only for the older, but still active person, but also for those recovering from injury, illness or awaiting an operation..it's so important to keep the muscles moving, to 'keep pushing along'(to quote esteemed Mama)to 'do just a bit', 'to move it or lose it', and I have now revitalised my Monday morning class to make sure there's something for everyone, including a new routine, different music, a lovely stretch after the main exercises, followed by half an hour of natter over coffee (and biscuits!) So, I would love to welcome more new people to our fabulous group. - there are a few places still available.. please see the details below, and you can always call for a chat before committing; I can only say, and it's not just bias, that the M2M hour and a half is SO beneficial, sets you up for your day, helps lift the spirits and 'gets it all going' for the week ahead!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: Please see if you have the time to join up with the volunteers who are trying to help reduce the speeding traffic through the village!. This is really important work, and will help Ninfield be a safer place to live . There is some training first, and then you'll be inducted by the experienced volunteers. Email [email protected] or call David on 01424 892248

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

We look forward to welcoming you next year... details of the season's films next week.

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES

ALL RESTART FROM MONDAY 6th JANUARY 2025

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

Restart Monday 6th January 2025

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Restart Weds 8th Jan '25.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret...Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Both classes restart on Friday 10th Jan '25.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Restart '25 Thursday 9th Jan.

Church Services -

Methodist Church Sunday 5th January 10.30am - New Year Café Worship with Jill Sayers.

Parish Churches

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 5th January 9.30am Parish Eucharist.

St Oswald's - Hooe, Sunday 5th January 11am Family Service

ALL GOOD WISHES FOR A FABULOUS 2025!!

All diary entries, reports and reviews to me please by 6pm Monday evenings.

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events