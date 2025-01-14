Ninfield Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will you still need me ?...Will you still feed me..? Well, there's one clue, look out for more as the column progresses, and answers will be at the end...so read on!

THIS SATURDAY, Jan 18th, sees the 1st Ninfield Scouts host their infamous Big Breakfast at the Memorial Hall, from 8am...so, even if you haven't booked, get down there and try a fabulous full English fry up!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 17th January - 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Time to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage! Find out all the latest gossip and get some new ideas going!

Pledge your support for Ninfield Carnival Association 90th Anniversary Talent Show, Fete, and Band Night. Look for Notices for Date, Time and Venue of the Meeting in early February. DON'T LOSE YOUR CARNIVAL!

PRAY FOR THE USA

The images on our television screens, online and in the papers are horrific; incredible, devastatingly sad and reminiscent of an over dramatised B movie. The fires have swept menacingly through thousands of acres of familiar, famous American heartland: Hollywood-land, Holy land to the US Film and TV industry and elite. The vast area is razed to the ground; and embers blown by the winds cause the flames to reignite and spread in grasshopper fashion; one house burned out, the rest left, and the next street flattened with one condo still standing...it's cruel and indiscriminate, and absolutely heartbreaking.

I have acquaintances in Pasadena who are watching the fires from their balcony, getting nearer, waiting for the alarm and call to evacuate.

To everyone in the LA region, to everyone around the world also living on the edge of disaster...we pray each day for your safety, for help and for your survival; and that tomorrow will be the start of peace.

Ninfield Memorial Hall AGM on Monday 27th January. Come and see the fabulous raked stage, and hear plans for coming year.

INAUGURATION DAY: The USA always holds it's Inauguration for their new President on 20th January, whatever day of the week that may be, even on a Sunday. It's a fact that I learned very early on, as a very small child, and have been reminded every 4 years since....!

So there's another clue for you...!

NINFIELD MEMORIAL HALL- AGM Monday 27th January, 6.30pm.

EVERYONE IS WELCOME!

Amazing snowy garden pictures, what a freezing few days we had!

Please come and hear the updates from 2024, including all Finances, Maintenance and Building, Bookings and Plans for the coming year. There will be a change in officers...I will be standing down as Chairman of the Hall Committee, but remaining as a Trustee, and on the Committee as a regular user. I have been part of the Hall Committee for 25years, and my love for the venue will never fade, but the time has come to hand over to someone else, and see new ideas and plans come into play.

HOOES OLD MOTOR CLUB - we take a break during December and January and will resume in the church room on Friday 7th February 2025 where we have a talk by Steve Chapman on the history of Bexhill Brickworks

May I wish, on behalf of the club, a Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year (despite it all) to you all

Colin Lake

Chairman

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION:

A newsletter was delivered to every resident before Christmas, and over the last 3 months we have been advertising our wishlist for the 90th Anniversary year of Carnival; showing exactly how the many ideas and suggestions are coming together, and what fun is proposed. We have asked for people to get involved and reinvent/recreate the fabulous Floats Procession, which was first done in 1935, alongside the Village Fete, as a fundraiser for all the Sports clubs in Ninfield.

To date, we have had NO RESPONSE from anyone. So, as a result of our meeting on January 13th, the Committee have decided to release the following important, and worrying statement.

"Do you love the Village Carnival? Band Night? The Fete? The Halloween event? The Pram Race? The Parties? The Michaelmas Fayre? Then it’s time to take action. The Carnival Committee cannot continue to run these events without help.

We need pledges of help with the organising, and running of the Anniversary Summer Solstice Carnival Weekend or we may be cancelling it!

We will be holding a meeting in early February, venue tbc, and we encourage you to please come and pledge to save the Carnival, then a decision will be made about the future. Without your help it will unfortunately die off!!!"

So, there you have it.

Look out for Date, Time and Venue Notices and Posts.

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP.

We met on Friday 10th January in the Methodist Hall in Ninfield for our first meeting of the year.

We managed to persuade Gill King from Hooe to talk to us about her life which she called ‘Not quite a bed of Roses’. A shy child who loved words and read everything in sight, was able to read when she started school but bunked off school the day of the 11+ exam and she was convinced she would fail. She took her 13+ and passed but didn’t have the confidence to go to Grammar School. She learned typing and shorthand, left school at 15 and got a job. The family had now moved from East London to Essex so Gill went to work at the Ford factory where she met her first husband. He had an E type Jaguar which started her love for classic cars. After many moves, time spent in Northern Ireland and two daughters the marriage ended. A few years later she met her second husband and was very happy until he died of a heart attack aged 60. She had a vintage Austin Healey and she decide to join a car club to meet new friends. The child with the lack of confidence then took her A levels, thought about doing a degree and became a bereavement counsellor for people who had suddenly lost their partners. That is just a precis, it was a very interesting and in places a very amusing talk. She is moving from Hooe and we wish Gill every happiness in her new ‘nomadic’ life.

Next month we meet on Friday 14th February in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m.

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

IDEAS ARE STILL REQUESTED for Friday Nights in the Hall ..what would make you come out for the evening?

Would you like a night in the Theatre, a Show or Cabaret?

A Cinema evening, a recent blockbuster? Or a vintage showing?

See Health and Wellbeing section below!!

Then what about a Blues evening?

All thoughts welcome...we can have a Pay Bar and full Supper or Snacks....the thing is...the Hall can turn into all sorts of guises, and it's ON YOUR DOORSTEP! No driving, no parking, for locals... and if you're coming from the surrounding area, parking is right at the venue (and a taxi for the journey back, if necessary, is not too expensive!) Please let me know if you have an idea, or would like to book something in...there are alternate Friday evenings available throughout the year!

There is a lot of good stuff happening in the Ninfield Village Memorial Hall - it's the Hall for all residents to use, and everyone is welcome to come and join meetings, and get involved in events. Please call me on 07970650321 or email [email protected] for any further information.

DARK SKIES: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

A NOTE FROM ME.. The Skies have been incredible over the clear nights recently...we're so lucky having Dark Sky status, and the chance to witness meteor showers and Nova explosions... I've always loved Astronomy, thanks to a fabulous teacher at junior school, Mr Walker, who made the subject so exciting, mystical and magical... And, as I'm a Capricorn, just cusped with Aquarius, I'm keen on Astrology too....

Haha! Another clue for you...!

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC

Combine some excellent exercise with a coffee and a chat...!

Not only for the older, but still active person, but also for those recovering from injury, illness or awaiting an operation..it's so important to keep the muscles moving, to 'keep pushing along'(to quote esteemed Mama)to 'do just a bit', 'to move it or lose it', and I have now revitalised my Monday morning class to make sure there's something for everyone, including a new routine, different music, a lovely stretch after the main exercises, followed by half an hour of natter over coffee (and biscuits!) So, I would love to welcome more new people to our fabulous group. - there are still some places available!!! please see the details below, and you can always call for a chat before committing; I can only say, and it's not just bias, that the M2M hour and a half is SO beneficial, sets you up for your day, helps lift the spirits and 'gets it all going' for the week ahead!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY SPEED WATCH: Please see if you have the time to join up with the volunteers who are trying to help reduce the speeding traffic through the village!. This is really important work, and will help Ninfield be a safer place to live . There is some training first, and then you'll be inducted by the experienced volunteers. Email [email protected] or call David on 01424 892248

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES

ALL RESTART FROM MONDAY 6th JANUARY 2025

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

Restart Monday 6th January 2025

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Restart Weds 8th Jan '25.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret...Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Both classes restart on Friday 10th Jan '25

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Restart '25 Thursday 9th Jan.

Church Services -

Methodist Church Sunday 19th January 10.30am Family Service of Worship and Praise.

Parish Churches

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 19th January 9.30am Family Eucharist

St Oswald's - Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist.

WELL, HAVE YOU GOT IT?!

In hope that you've read through to the end...! So, the clues were.. at the top..."When I'm 64" a Beatles song, then in the USA section January 20th, and finally, under Dark Skies, Capricorn /Aquarius...

Yep, Monday 20th January-Happy 64th Birthday to Me! Move over President Trump...Look out MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC Class...here I come!

All diary entries, reports and reviews to me please by 6pm Monday evenings.

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Event