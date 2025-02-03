Ninfield Village Voice

500 words! No, not the children's literary competition, but the amount of words I still had left when I submitted last week's new format column. So, I can put a bit of flesh on last week's bones, so to speak! It's all still a bit confusing: not the same jolly vibes as before, but as long as information comes in, I'll send it out; and if it doesn't come in....?! It'll be "Ta ta" for now!

Luckily I have had a mail from Martin Barry, who would like his Talks on Commonwealth War Graves promoted. Please do look for his piece, further down the column.

Firstly, coming up we have..

NINFIELD BOOK EXCHANGE CAFÉ

Friday 7th February 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. The long damp and dreary evenings require more reading matter!! So get down to the Hall and have a good rummage through the fantastic range of reads available. It's also time to catch up with friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage! Find out all the latest gossip and get some new ideas !

HOOES OLD MOTOR CLUB - we will resume in Ninfield Methodist Hall on Friday 7th February 7pm where we have a talk by Steve Chapman on the history of Bexhill Brickworks

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP. Thursday 13th February, 7.30pm Methodist Hall. A talk from Ron Wood, about the Sackville Family.

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP.

We meet on Friday 14th February in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m.

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD VILLAGE MARKET- Saturday 15th February, 9.30-12.30( note extra half an hour!)

Memorial Hall, Café, Stalls, Bonfire Tombola, great local foods and crafts.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Saturday 15th February- Quiz Night and 60s Music, from 7pm, everyone welcome!

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Monday 17th February Coffee Morning at 11.30 in the Memorial Hall. A chance to catch up and chat about all things plants, flowers and weather! There will be free seeds to pick up, and lots of free advice! Next month, 10th March, 7pm Doorstep Herbs giving a talk on Stinging Nettles, and how to use them.!

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL Thursday 20th February, 6.30pm at the Methodist Hall. There will be updates from County, District and Parish Councillors. Do come along and see how things work with local government, and what the proposed changes may be. There is also one vacancy for a Councillor...Interested?!

MARTIN BARRY -

TALKS FROM THE COMMONWEALTH WAR GRAVES COMMISSION

Across Britain there are war graves and memorials at more than 12,000 locations. From towering and dramatic memorials which bear the names of tens of thousands of missing personnel, to small and intimate local churchyards where perhaps only one service person is commemorated. We are offering you the opportunity to discover more about our work in your area and the connections your local community has to the men and women commemorated there.

The CWGC’s Public Engagement Co-ordinators work with a network of volunteer speakers to offer a series of free talks on a range of topics about the CWGC. These include:

The CWGC – an introduction to our work

Gardening the Globe – the horticulture of the CWGC

Architecture and the Conservation of a Global Estate

The records and archives of the CWGC .

You can find more detail about the talks we offer on our website by following the link below. We can deliver these talks at times, dates, and locations to suit you. We are also able to offer these talks virtually.

You may also be interested in finding out more about the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation, our charity whose aim is to educate and engage people with the work of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the inspiring stories of the men and women who died whilst fighting in the two world wars.

If you are interested in finding out more, please contact me or you can book a talk via our website:

https://www.cwgc.org/talks

DARK SKIES: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks.

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.co

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Church Services -

Methodist Church Sunday 9th February 10.30am Family Worship & Praise Service with Revd. Tricia Williams.

Parish Churches

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 9th February NO SERVICE

St Oswald's - Hooe, 11am JOINT Parish Eucharist .

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY...you MUST have SOMETHING you'd like to promote, talk about or review?!!

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events