Ninfield Village Voice

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY: This Sunday 30th March.... to my Esteemed Mama, and to all Mum's everywhere! Hope you're all royally spoilt and have a lovely Mothering Sunday. It's the start of my Mum's Birthday week too, so double celebrations...I'm sure there'll be a glass of fizzy somewhere along the week!

SUPER SATURDAYS CONTINUE!

Luckily, every weekend now, and for the foreseeable future, has something fabulous for folk to enjoy; to think that a small village can put on a Disco, a Market, a Horticultural Show, a Heart of Ninfield Event, a Quiz Night, a Rockabilly Band night, a Pram Race, VE Day Celebrations...all in the space of 6 weeks is amazing. And, the events that follow that are even more extraordinary...so watch this space!!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 28th March 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Pop down to this fabulous Café and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

VILLAGE LITTER PICK: THIS SATURDAY 29th March. This is part of the National Govt. Initiative and will start from Sparke Pavilion at 10am. All should be finished by midday, litter picks and bags provided, bring gloves and a sense of humour!! The aim is to clear as many verges as possible and beat last year's total of bags filled!.

HEART OF NINFIELD EVENT Saturday 5th April, Memorial Hall, 10-4pm All groups, clubs and societies, plus local businesses, will be in attendance, hoping to encourage you to get involved with all things Ninfield! Hosted by Ninfield Parish Council, there will be food and refreshments throughout the day. Look out for Heart Postcards coming through your letterboxes soon.!

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Next Meeting 7th April at the Working Men's Club. 7.15pm. After a long, but really productive meeting on the 10th March, the Committee, and Helpers, have agreed that the Pram Races will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, 5th May, and will have a V.E.Day theme running alongside the event. There will be a BBQ, Tote, Raffle, Tuck Shop, Fancy Dress, lots of races for different age groups, Cash prizes, Trophies and Medals to win, and everyone is encouraged to start making their Racing Carts now!!

Also, the 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June have been finalised: as hoped, it'll be a two day event, with NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee, with Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc. (Auditions for all Acts to take place on Friday 13th June in the Memorial Hall)

The Carnival Fête on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st. There will be a fabulous Raffle, Tea Tent, BBQ, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, and the most exciting news is The FLOATS PROCESSION is BACK!

On Saturday evening, in the Marquee, it's BAND NIGHT with Danger-Zone- a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Street food, BBQ etc. .

We will be having a stand at the HEART OF NINFIELD EVENT in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 5th April, where you'll be able to find out more about all the planned celebrations, and sign up for NGT!

Donna Powell has picked up the Procession baton, and is running hard with it!!! She will be adding her own rallying piece re Marshalls, Floats, Carnival Court etc.

Please come to see us at the Heart of Ninfield Event on Saturday 5th April at the Memorial Hall, or join us for a drink on Monday 7th April in the Working Men's Club, 7.15pm.

In the meantime look out for all updates and information on social media, notice boards and in the press on all these fabulous #NCA90 celebrations!

FILM MATINEE. Tuesday 8th April. Memorial Hall, doors open 1.30pm for the Film start at 2pm. This month it's "BILLY ELLIOT". All films are hearing loss and dementia friendly, entry is free and refreshments are available. Please call Jackie or Rose on 01424 892248, or email [email protected] to book your seats, and to make sure there's enough cake!

WIZARD SCHOOL! 1 HOUR MAGIC SHOW ! Thursday 10th April, Memorial Hall, doors open 10.30am, Show at 11am. Children £6, Adults £9 Family of 4 -£25

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP

Next month we meet on Friday 11th April in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we have invited Steve Squirrell back to give us a talk on a subject of his choice.

Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday 12th April, Memorial Hall, doors open 7pm, Quiz from 7.30pm, Hot Supper at half time!! Tickets are £8.50 pp, tables of 6 can be booked, Cash prize, bring your own drinks and nibbles. Call or email to book in. 07970650321 [email protected]

NINFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY FUNDRAISER.

ROCK & ROLL MUSIC & BAND NIGHT

Saturday 26th April, Memorial Hall Rockabilly Disco 7-9pm , Glen Dean Band live at 9 - 11pm. Bar, Food loads of fun and entertainment. Great 1950s vibe, great night out! Raising funds for the amazing Ninfield Bonfire & Fireworks Night on 1st November this year. Tickets £6 for Adults, £3 for children over 11, free under 11. Any special requirements, contact Sarah Seymour on 07809684488 or email [email protected]

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: Report from Kaye Crittell, Show Organiser.

"Thank you to everyone that exhibited at and attended our Spring Show on Saturday. The weather is still playing havoc with the daffodils – some were over and others not even raised their heads yet, but we still had a good display of spring flowers, shrubs and pot plants. The photographs this year were exceptional – a 65% increase on the number of entries and the quality made it very hard for the judge and Harriet Hare was a talking point (as were the penguins).

An especial thanks to the children at Ninfield Primary School, who gave us a wonderful display of painted pebbles (2 metres of table space) which had everyone talking and struggling to choose a favourite. The poor judges had a really difficult job. We then had a further 2 metres of space with posters to celebrate the Carnivals 90th year – all of which will also be on display on Carnival day.

Award winners were

Flower and Shrubs: Maurice Cornford Memorial Cup for most points – Ivan Luck, Society Shield for Best Exhibit – Ivan Luck, Dog March Trophy for most points in the narcissi classes – Ivan Luck, Pot Plants: Most points – Nicky Walker, Best Exhibit – Nicky Walker. Floral Art: Most points – Helen Cunliffe, Best Exhibit – Jacqui Rutland, Photography: Most points – Ron Noble, Childrens Classes (age 5-7) Gold – Arlo Bates, Silver – Alan Bates, Bronze – Hugo Jabbitt-Stephenson, Handicrafts: Most points – Marion Davis, Cookery: Most points – Gary Pharo, Special Award for the youngest exhibitor in the adult classes (at only 5 years old!) – Hugo Jabbitt-Stephenson.

Winners on the day were: Ivan Luck, Ray Noble, Diana Pilbeam, Nicky Walker, Jackie Langley, Beryl Harmer, Sami Guard, Kaye Crittell, Tracey Dixon, Jacqui Rutland, Helen Stockton, Robin Goldsmith, Amelia Bates, Alana Bates, Arlo Bates, Marion Davis, Sarah Garrett, Gary Pharo."

BAT WALK – a date for your diary. The Bat Walk with Sussex Wildlife Trust has been booked for Thursday 15th May – probably from 8pm, but more information will be in the Village Voice and on Ninfield Community Facebook page

HOOES OLD MOTOR CLUB: The illustrated topic, some pictures being well over 100 years old, was of the HARRIS Fairgrounds that will have been operating in the area for the bet part of 250 years and are currently on the sixth generation with another generation trained up to take the reins. Fair grounds can be traced back probably to Saxon times and through to the frost fairs on the Thames as recently as Victorian times. Roundabouts were invented by the French , hence the name Carousels, to lower jousting accidents among children developing their skills. They sat on wooden horses and had to place a sword through a ring whilst revolving. Fairs are Prescribed by Custom, which are established Practices or Traditions. A most enjoyable evening.

Colin Lake- Chairman

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB. Here's the message from Carole...

"The new Season starts soon and the men have been sorting out the Greens and some have been repainting the interior of the Pavilion

Our Open Day this year is on April 27. There are several Flyers around the Village showing details. Once again flat shoes only on the rinks". Carole.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information,

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

The Club’s AGM is on Thursday 24th April from 7pm.

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.co

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 30th March10.30am MOTHERING SUNDAY Family Worship & Praise Service with Jill Sayers

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 30th March-Mothering Sunday

St Mary's, Ninfield - 9.30am Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's , Hooe -11am Parish Eucharist.

LADIES LOUNGE: A time to get together, for afternoon tea, or a glass of wine, to chat, to share, and to 'offload'. Maybe an around Easter start? Venue day/time still TBC.. but LOTS of, and ever increasing interest, which is brilliant!

Friendships, companionship and coming together to share and talk is essential...

Keep in touch...always.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events

