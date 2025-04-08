Ninfield Village Voice

SUPER SATURDAYS: For the foreseeable future, there's something fabulous for folk to enjoy; to think that a small village can put on a Quiz Night, a Food & Crafts Market, a Rockabilly Band night, Horticultural Plant sales, Pram Races, VE Day Celebrations...all in the space of 6 weeks is amazing. And, the events that follow all that are even more extraordinary...so keep watching this space!!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 11th April 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down to this fabulous Café and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP

Next Meeting on Friday 11th April in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we have invited Steve Squirrell back to give us a talk on a subject of his choice.

Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD VILLAGE MARKET, EASTER SATURDAY. 19th March 9.30- 12.30 Memorial Hall. A lively, packed Spring Market with an Easter theme! All your favourite stalls and stands will be there, with fabulous foods , crafts and bakes. The Café will be open for refreshments and the Bonfire Society Tombola will be up and running!.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

The Club’s AGM is on Thursday 24th April from 7pm, the members will be electing the Officers and Committee for the year ahead. Just to keep you updated on all dates at the Club:

AGM Thursday 24 April.

Entertainer: Stevie B - Singer 3 May from 8pm

CHARITY EVENT Sunday 25 May from 12noon

To include: Bar, Hog Roast, Band, Raffle, Bric-a-Brac Stall

Grand Raffle - 1 prize - 1 week accommodation in Coral Bay, Cyprus

Head Shave - Mark & Roy

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

LADIES LOUNGE: Friday 25th April, 4.30- 6.30pm, at THE TIN HUT (aka the Working Men's Club!) I'm so grateful to the Committee for granting the space , staff and time to make this new venture happen! On the last Friday of the month, the invitation is there, for ladies to come and relax, let off steam, off load, chat, say nothing, cry, laugh, shout, support and generally 'be there' for each other. The Bar will be open for tea, coffee or a drink...we can have snacks or bring cake...and there will be a £1 pot to put something towards the Club and it's Charities. I have been chatting to ladies at various events, and to friends on various platforms, over the last few months , and there's LOTS of, and ever increasing interest, which is brilliant! I think there's a common phrase that'll be a password to enter...and that's .."I'M FINE!?!"

Friendships, companionship and coming together to share and talk is essential...

Keep in touch...always.

PLEASE call me for more information on 07970650321 or email [email protected]

NINFIELD BONFIRE SOCIETY FUNDRAISER.

ROCK & ROLL MUSIC & BAND NIGHT

Saturday 26th April, Memorial Hall Rockabilly Disco 7-9pm , Glen Dean Band live at 9 - 11pm. Bar, Food loads of fun and entertainment. Great 1950s vibe, great night out! Raising funds for the amazing Ninfield Bonfire & Fireworks Night on 1st November this year. Tickets £6 for Adults, £3 for children over 11, free under 11. Any special requirements, contact Sarah Seymour on 07809684488 or email [email protected]

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY PLANT MARKET Saturday 26th April Doors open at 9am , donations accepted from 8am. Any children who weren't at the Planting Up day at Ninfield School, can go and get a pot, compost and seeds from 9am . Call Kaye on 01424 892883 for more info.

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB.

The Open Day this year is on Sunday April 27th. There are several Flyers around the Village showing details. Once again flat shoes only on the rinks please. There will be refreshments, and a chance to try the art of Bowling on the Greens!

For more information, call Roger Bryant on 07765490852 or Val Smith on 01424843436.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION. The PRAM RACE will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, 5th May, and will have a V.E.Day theme running alongside the event. There will be a BBQ, Tote, Raffle, Tuck Shop, Fancy Dress, lots of races for different age groups, Cash prizes, Trophies and Medals to win, and everyone is encouraged to start making their Racing Carts now!!

Also, the 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June have been finalised: as hoped, it'll be a two day event, with NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee, with Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc. (Auditions for all Acts to take place on Friday 13th June in the Memorial Hall)

THE CARNIVAL FÊTE on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st. There will be a fabulous Raffle, Tea Tent, BBQ, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, and the most exciting news is The FLOATS PROCESSION is BACK!

On Saturday evening, in the Marquee, it's BAND NIGHT with Danger-Zone- a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Street food, BBQ etc. .

HEART OF NINFIELD EVENT- REVIEW.

Saturday 5th April, Memorial Hall, 10-4pm. A successful day, well attended despite the fabulous weather outside! Some new faces came, and got involved with various groups and societies, and folk were generally enjoying the food, refreshments, and the atmosphere. There were quite a few suggestions in answer to question "What do you want to see in the Village, what do you think is missing..?" Some answers were interesting, some hilarious, some , of course , quite ridiculous... "A car park".., "a parade of shops".. and "a Café".. were all somewhat ambitious...we're a Village, and we're staying that way!!!

BAT WALK – a date for your diary. The Bat Walk with Sussex Wildlife Trust has been booked for Thursday 15th May – probably from 8pm, but more information will be in the Village Voice and on Ninfield Community Facebook page

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information,

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 13th April 10.30am PALM SUNDAY, Family Worship.

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 13th April-PALM SUNDAY

St Mary's, Ninfield - 9.30am Parish Eucharist .

St Oswald's, Hooe -11am Parish Eucharist.

