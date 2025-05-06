Ninfield Village Voice

AMAZING EVENTS CONTINUE!

NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT! Are you ready to showcase your secret self?! 2 minutes that can change your life...as they say on BGT...so start getting your Acts together, and email [email protected], or Call Me on 07970650321 for an entry form, finals are Friday 20th June in the Marquee on the Rec...Cash prizes, £100, £50 and £25 and a lot of fun for all age groups!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 9th May 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down to this fabulous Café, and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP

Next meeting - TODAY! Friday 9th May in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we have invited Philip Elms back to give us a talk on a local subject.

Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

V.E DAY COFFEE MORNING & EXHIBITION. Saturday 10th May at St Oswald's Church, Hooe. No times have been published, but email secretary Sally Durnham at [email protected] for more information.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION.

The next meeting is Monday 12th May at 7.15 in the Working Men's Club. EVERYONE WELCOME, It's time to get involved!! Following the success of the Pram Races last Monday, ( report and pictures elsewhere in the papers)

The 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June are now the focus: firstly with NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee, with Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc. (Auditions for all Acts to take place on Friday 13th June in the Memorial Hall)

THE CARNIVAL FÊTE on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st. There will be a fabulous Raffle, Tea Tent, BBQ, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, and the most exciting news is The FLOATS PROCESSION is BACK!

On Saturday evening, in the Marquee, it's BAND NIGHT with Danger-Zone- a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Street food, BBQ etc.

FILM MATINEE: TUESDAY 13th MAY Memorial Hall, doors open 1.30 for film at 2pm, "GREASE" 1978. Please call Jackie or Rose on 01424 892248 email [email protected] to reserve your place, and help them know how much cake to get!!! All films are hearing loss and dementia friendly. Everyone welcome.

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY. Our next meeting will be May 19th at the Memorial Hall when Matt Brewer will be returning to give us a talk on Marwood Gardens. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. You do not need to be a member to attend our meetings, just turn up on the night.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Just to keep you updated :

CHARITY EVENT Sunday 25 May from 12noon

To include: Bar, Hog Roast, Band, Raffle, Bric-a-Brac Stall

Grand Raffle - 1 prize - 1 week accommodation in Coral Bay, Cyprus

Head Shave - Mark & Roy

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

LADIES LOUNGE: Following the success of the gathering at the end of April, The Ladies Lounge will meet on the last Friday afternoon every month from 4 30-7pm at the Working Men's Club: So the next one is 30th May.

Friendships, companionship and coming together to share and talk is essential...

Keep in touch...always.

PLEASE call me for more information on 07970650321 or email [email protected]

DARK SKIES

A reminder that we have our Bat Walk with Sussex Wildlife on May 15th (weather permitting of course). The plan is to meet at the Pavilion on the Recreation Ground at 8pm. We are not planning to walk over any uneven ground, but please wear suitable footwear and clothing and bring a torch. Please contact me to book as we will need to limit places.

And the Dawn Walk is returning on Monday 26th May. This is when we get together to watch the sun come up over Ninfield. We are looking at a different route this year in order to avoid stiles, but if you feel like a (very) early start, please let me know.

You can contact me via email ([email protected]) or call 07707683187

FRIENDLY VOICES

Some advance warning. From 1st May and through the Summer months, Friendly Voices will be meeting in the Church and making the most of the fantastic acoustics. We meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm and Thursday afternoon at 2pm. Please join us - either just to listen or join in with the singing (or both). We have also been invited to join the Bonfire Societies VE Day commemoration and will be singing at 9.30pm when the beacon is lit. Song sheets will be available for everyone to join in.

Finally, we have also been invited to sing at Ninfield Church Coffee Morning on Saturday 7th June. We haven't yet finalised our set, but hope to sing some new songs as well as some you would have heard before. More information to follow.

And I will finish with my usual mantra - everyone is welcome to join us. You do not need to be a good singer - just enjoy a good sing! If you would like to know more you can email me at [email protected] or call/text 07707683187

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday 11th May - 10.30am Family Praise Service & Communion with Revd Neville Barnett

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 11th May

St Mary's, Ninfield - 9.30am JOINT Parish Eucharist .

St Oswald's, Hooe - NO SERVICE.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events

