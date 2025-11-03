Ninfield's Bonfire Society head up their torchlit Procession last Saturday.placeholder image
Ninfield's bonfire and fireworks night in pictures

By Samantha Guard
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:52 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 13:44 GMT
Saturday, November 1, saw nine societies come together in the most amazing, torchlit procession around the streets of Ninfield; after which, the bonfire was lit, thechant shouted and the fireworks began.

Firstly, six separate dazzling clusters, each sent up as a Memorial to someone special, or to celebrate a Society's anniversary. Then the spectacular display, designed by WIZARD, which wowed the huge crowds on the Rec and around the Village. The Effigy- a nod to a still empty estate of houses - went up with a bang, and sizzled with whizzing firecrackers.

The collection sacks and buckets were filled with change and folding money, and QR Codes were placed around the site and pubs; the local causes chosen for donation this year by NBS are The Ninfield Scouts, and The Toddler group.

Societies joining the Procession were, Ninfield Bonfire Society, Drummers & Families, Battel Bonfire Boyes, Ewhurst and Staplecross, Hastings Borough, Section 5 Drummers, Robertsbridge, Northiam, Rye, Ryebellion Drummers, Eastbourne Bonfire Society.

Thanks go to everyone who helped, supported and came out to enjoy the evening, and huge thanks to the headline Sponsors Haffenden Roofing.

Around the Fire

Reybellion Drummers

Village spectacular fireworks display

Battel Bonfire Boyes

