Ninfield's bonfire and fireworks night in pictures

Firstly, six separate dazzling clusters, each sent up as a Memorial to someone special, or to celebrate a Society's anniversary. Then the spectacular display, designed by WIZARD, which wowed the huge crowds on the Rec and around the Village. The Effigy- a nod to a still empty estate of houses - went up with a bang, and sizzled with whizzing firecrackers.

The collection sacks and buckets were filled with change and folding money, and QR Codes were placed around the site and pubs; the local causes chosen for donation this year by NBS are The Ninfield Scouts, and The Toddler group.

Societies joining the Procession were, Ninfield Bonfire Society, Drummers & Families, Battel Bonfire Boyes, Ewhurst and Staplecross, Hastings Borough, Section 5 Drummers, Robertsbridge, Northiam, Rye, Ryebellion Drummers, Eastbourne Bonfire Society.

Thanks go to everyone who helped, supported and came out to enjoy the evening, and huge thanks to the headline Sponsors Haffenden Roofing.

1 . Contributed Around the Fire Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Reybellion Drummers Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Village spectacular fireworks display Photo: Submitted