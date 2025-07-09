No time for tea for Tier 2 Newhaven RNLI volunteer

Newhaven RNLI volunteer crew Sam Briggs achieved Tier 2 level passout for All-Weather Lifeboat operations following her final assessment afloat on Monday 7 July. But back at the station congratulations were to wait. No sooner had the kettle boiled, Pagers bleeped.

Achieving Tier 2 status reflects a deep commitment to training and the ability to perform under pressure. It signifies that a volunteer crew has progressed and successfully completed training in more advanced skills and knowledge required for lifeboat operations.

Volunteer Sam Briggs demonstrated she has the required level of proficiency. RNLI crew are expected to work effectively as a team, and Tier 2 training emphasizes this aspect.

Sam Briggs, Volunteer Crew, says: ‘The ALB was washed down. We were just about to settle down with a cup of tea. It was beautiful and sunny on the deck. And then the pagers went off.’

At 4.51pm on Monday 7 July HM Coastguard requested launch of Newhaven RNLI’s D-class In-shore Lifeboat (ILB).

‘We were still in our kit and there were plenty of hands to get the boat launched quickly.’

The request for urgent assistance came in from Seaford, where a woman was in trouble in the water. The 24th service call for Newhaven’s ILB this year, the lifeboat made best speed. The volunteer crew located the woman over 200 metres offshore.

‘We train and we train some more. How to handle different weather conditions, navigate challenging waters, and perform complex manoeuvres. It feels good to passout with Tier 2. It feels great to save a life.’

The Newhaven RNLI crew assisted the woman onto the lifeboat and took her to safety. Back at the station the team were finally able to congratulate Sam, who was rewarded with a chocolate muffin baked by Carol, wife of a fellow crew member.