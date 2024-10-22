Noisy vehicles are a pain in the ears in Lewes
Motorcyclists often say that noisy exhausts save lives by alerting other road users to their presence. A number of studies have shown conclusively that this is simply not the case: quiet exhausts don’t cause accidents, what causes accidents is poor driving. So there’s no excuse for motorbikes, and certainly not for cars.
All vehicles leave the factory tested for the level of sound they make, which has to be under 72 decibels, a good level that’s tolerable for most people. But a small group of owners convert their motorbikes and cars to produce a more testosterone-fuelled roar as they charge through the town at all hours of day and night.
If the sound of that converted vehicle is above 72 decibels, it’s against the law, simple as that. Loud vehicle noise has been shown to be disruptive to people’s sleep, distracting for pupils studying in school, and produce high levels of stress.
Luckily there’s a tried and tested solve: acoustic cameras, which simply use a microphone to trigger a camera if they detect vehicle noise above the legal limit - they’ve been trialled with great success in various parts of the UK. The cameras take a photograph of the noisy vehicle in exactly the same way as a speed camera does. They’re extremely accurate and, crucially, can’t be triggered by legal vehicles, so the only vehicles they catch are the illegal ones.
However, in order to get these cameras installed in Lewes, the group needs anyone affected by noisy vehicles to fill out an online questionnaire, https://bit.ly/sense-survey-2024. Without this data, nothing can be done - and they need it by October 31!
So get responding to the questionnaire ASAP - and spread the word.
Hopefully, Sense will prevail.