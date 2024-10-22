Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Noisy vehicles make life a misery for many people in Lewes - and the problem is getting worse. A group of Lewes residents have got together to try to bring an end to this problem, under the banner of ‘Sense - Stop Excessive Noise Speed and Emissions’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorcyclists often say that noisy exhausts save lives by alerting other road users to their presence. A number of studies have shown conclusively that this is simply not the case: quiet exhausts don’t cause accidents, what causes accidents is poor driving. So there’s no excuse for motorbikes, and certainly not for cars.

All vehicles leave the factory tested for the level of sound they make, which has to be under 72 decibels, a good level that’s tolerable for most people. But a small group of owners convert their motorbikes and cars to produce a more testosterone-fuelled roar as they charge through the town at all hours of day and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the sound of that converted vehicle is above 72 decibels, it’s against the law, simple as that. Loud vehicle noise has been shown to be disruptive to people’s sleep, distracting for pupils studying in school, and produce high levels of stress.

Noisy Vehicles Action Group SENSE

Luckily there’s a tried and tested solve: acoustic cameras, which simply use a microphone to trigger a camera if they detect vehicle noise above the legal limit - they’ve been trialled with great success in various parts of the UK. The cameras take a photograph of the noisy vehicle in exactly the same way as a speed camera does. They’re extremely accurate and, crucially, can’t be triggered by legal vehicles, so the only vehicles they catch are the illegal ones.

However, in order to get these cameras installed in Lewes, the group needs anyone affected by noisy vehicles to fill out an online questionnaire, https://bit.ly/sense-survey-2024. Without this data, nothing can be done - and they need it by October 31!

So get responding to the questionnaire ASAP - and spread the word.

Hopefully, Sense will prevail.