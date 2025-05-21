Nominations for this year's volunteer Order of 1066 Award are open

The Order of 1066 Award is presented annually on Hastings Day to recognise and honour a person who has given exceptional service to the town and its residents in a voluntary capacity.

The winner of the Order of 1066 Award will be decided by a panel that is chaired by the Mayor, with the award presented at a ceremony on Tuesday 14 October, as part of the Hastings Week programme.

Nominations are invited from both organisations and individuals in the town. The deadline for forms to be submitted is Friday 15 August.

The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Becca Horn, said: "This award highlights how many people are taking on voluntary roles across our town to help others. Roles that often take up lots of their time and without any public recognition. That is why it is great to have an award like this, one that enables us to publicly acknowledge the sacrifices that these fantastic people make for Hastings.

Reg Wood, the 2024 winner of the 1066 Award with Cllr Judy Rogers, then Mayor of Hastings.

"I am excited to join the other panel members to look through all of the submissions for this year's award and find out all the interesting things people have been doing to support our town. If you know someone worthy of being recognised for their dedication, please make sure you submit their details and some information about their exceptional service."

Find out more and submit a nomination for this year’s award at https://www.hastings.gov.uk/my-community/1066-award.