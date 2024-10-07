Nominations open for Arundel’s 2024 Community Awards!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nominations for Arundel Town Council's annual Community Awards are now open, giving residents a chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding community service that exists across the town.

The Community Cup is given to an individual, or couple, who has made a sustained and positive contribution to life in Arundel. The scheme, introduced in 2014, has evolved over the last decade. In 2018 the Young Person's Award was introduced, acknowledging the remarkable contribution that some young people make to life in Arundel. This year, a third category has been included - the Voluntary Group Community Commendation. This will be awarded to a voluntary group judged to have made the greatest contribution to the Arundel community in the last two years.

"Choosing the winner of each category is never an easy decision," said the Mayor of Arundel, Tony Hunt. "There are so many people who deserve the award. But discussing the nominations at Council is a wonderful reminder of how Arundel people work for each other, and how deeply those efforts are appreciated by the community."

A nomination form can be downloaded from the Council's website; the closing date for nominations is 28 October 2024.

This year, the Community Awards will be presented on the evening of the Christmas Tree Lighting in the Town Square on Friday 29 November at 6pm.