Non-profit organisation invites Lewes residents to special film screening
Their feature film, "Shades of Sussex" showcases the experiences of expatriates who have migrated to the UK, sharing their journeys and stories from months, years, and even decades of living in this country.
The film was originally released in 2022. However, between 2023 and 2024, DRI extended the film to include the perspectives of four young individuals, with the hope of reaching and inspiring the next generation.
Between March and June 2024, they have hosted screenings across different locations including Eastbourne, Newhaven, and Brighton, now bringing the film to Lewes.
The project has been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lewes District Council, Lewes Depot, and Vandu Languages.
"We are inviting people from all ages and all walks of life, but especially those who would like to see the representation of migrants who have found a home in Sussex," shared DRI.
The screening starts at 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 3. They will offer refreshments for attendees, and will host a short collaborative discussion at the end to gather feedback from the audience.
For those interested in joining, entry is free and can be booked via Eventbrite through the following link: Shades of Sussex Screening at Charleston in Lewes.
