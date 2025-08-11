Non-Profit Organisations encouraged to join Hailsham Community Groups Forum

Are you part of a local charity, voluntary group or community organisation in the Hailsham area? Would you benefit from sharing experiences, exchanging ideas and collaborating with like-minded groups?

The Hailsham Community Groups Forum is inviting representatives from local charities, associations and volunteer groups to attend its next meeting and become part of a growing network of community-focused organisations working together to support and strengthen the local area.

The next forum meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 2, from 6pm to 7pm at the Hailsham Parish Church Lounge. All local groups, large or small, are encouraged to attend.

The Forum provides a valuable opportunity for members to:

Hailsham Community Groups Event

+ Share ideas and best practices

+ Build partnerships and strengthen local networks

+ Gain insights from guest speakers, including representatives from funding bodies, support services and other voluntary sector organisations

+ Access information about available grants and community resources

+ Explore opportunities to collaborate on projects, events and fundraising efforts

“The Hailsham Community Forum has grown since its launch," said Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council’s Communities Committee.

"We are looking for additional members including local community groups, voluntary associations, charities, parent/teacher groups and residents' associations among others, to share information on developments of interest such as new funding opportunities, in addition to enabling partnership working with other organisations."

The benefits of joining the forum go beyond networking. Member groups can potentially save costs through shared purchasing power (such as for event equipment, printing, and supplies) and have access to shared resources like gazebos and tables. Forum members also work together to raise awareness, promote joint events, and collaborate on local fundraising initiatives.

Several local organisations have already reaped the rewards of being involved in the Forum, including Hailsham Lions, Demelza Hospice Care for Children, Hailsham Photographic Society, Hailsham Historical Society, Care for the Carers, Wealden Citizens' Advice Bureau, Wayfinder Woman, YMCA, What's on in Hailsham, Hailsham & District U3A, Environment Hailsham and Hailsham Foodbank.

"These community meetings are a good opportunity to network, seek help on fundraising, project work and other matters and and share ideas and support each other ," added Cllr Ricketts. "The forum brings together voluntary groups and helps give us an insight into the needs of the local community."

Whether you are a newly established organisation or a long-standing charity, the Hailsham Community Groups Forum is a friendly and inclusive platform to strengthen your group's impact and connect with others who share a commitment to improving the lives of local residents.

To register your interest or for more information, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].