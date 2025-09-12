Norden House to launch new model of care at special afternoon tea

A care community in West Sussex will hold a special afternoon tea to welcome the local community to the facility and launch a new model of care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norden House in Littlehampton is managed by the Healthcare Management Trust (HMT) and was built and designed specifically to support people with dementia.

The team has introduced MAGIC (Making A Greater Impact in Care), a bespoke care model developed by HMT, designed to create enriching, personalised experiences for every resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event on Wednesday 1 October, will give the community a chance to find out more about how the model of care makes a genuine impact on residents’ lives. The event will also celebrate International Day of Older Persons.

Norden House to launch new model of care

Andrea Barker, Area Home Manager of Norden House said: “With our newly introduced MAGIC care model, we are committed to enhancing the wellbeing of our residents and look forward to building even stronger connections with our community.”

The event will take place from 14:00 to 16:00, and visitors will be able to tour the facility and speak with members of staff.

Anyone wishing to attend is kindly asked to register their attendance by [email protected] or calling 07809 487179.