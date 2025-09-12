Norden House to launch new model of care at special afternoon tea
Norden House in Littlehampton is managed by the Healthcare Management Trust (HMT) and was built and designed specifically to support people with dementia.
The team has introduced MAGIC (Making A Greater Impact in Care), a bespoke care model developed by HMT, designed to create enriching, personalised experiences for every resident.
The event on Wednesday 1 October, will give the community a chance to find out more about how the model of care makes a genuine impact on residents’ lives. The event will also celebrate International Day of Older Persons.
Andrea Barker, Area Home Manager of Norden House said: “With our newly introduced MAGIC care model, we are committed to enhancing the wellbeing of our residents and look forward to building even stronger connections with our community.”
The event will take place from 14:00 to 16:00, and visitors will be able to tour the facility and speak with members of staff.
Anyone wishing to attend is kindly asked to register their attendance by [email protected] or calling 07809 487179.