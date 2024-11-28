Norman Cook spins joy with surprise DJ lesson for children at Chestnut Tree House

Music is something that brings joy to all and on Tuesday, November 26, Brighton DJ and business owner, Norman Cook – also known as Fatboy Slim – arranged a surprise DJ lesson for children receiving care at Arundel-based children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House

Norman was delighted to extend his support to his local children’s hospice as an ambassador for their sister hospice Martlets in Hove.

Norman was given a tour of Chestnut Tree House and shared his initial thoughts about his visit: “There’s a wonderful feeling to the place. Obviously, children bring their own sense of mischief and noise. I love the energy here, I’m very impressed!”

He added: “I expected a [children’s hospice] to be a bit quieter and more formal, but then of course these are children, and it feels like they are allowed to run around and have fun which you don’t expect from a hospice.

Norman Cook, Loui and his parents.

“It's very well equipped, I love the music room and the sensory room, it’s got a disco vibe!”

Once Norman had set up his turntables at Chestnut Tree House, he welcomed the children along with their nurses, carers and other hospice colleagues for an unforgettable two-hour musical adventure.

He invited each child to have a go at DJing and guided them through the magic of music-making, sharing insider tips to create catchy beats so they could spin their own tunes.

Music therapy plays a crucial role at Chestnut Tree House, it helps children express themselves, build connections and find fun in something creative. The intimate DJ session with Norman combined all of these attributes and made a chilly Tuesday evening one to remember.

Norman Cook DJing with Loui

Norman reflected on what music brings to those in a hospice: “Music is important because it can control your emotions, and it connects people. It can soothe your mind, or your soul, or your heart. It’s a very powerful and emotive thing.”

Chestnut Tree House offers a range of activities designed to enrich the lives of children facing life-limiting conditions and events like these mean a lot to those that are supported by the hospice. There is also ongoing support for families whether that’s siblings, parents or grandparents.

Activities coordinator, Jack Northeast was thrilled with the evening and said: “It such was a heartwarming celebration of creativity and connection. It was great to see our nurses and health care assistants throwing a few shapes with the children and young people!

"Playing tunes with none other than Fatboy Slim is a truly unique experience, and it brought a huge amount of happiness to the children and their families. It allowed them to live in the moment, laugh, and make special memories.”

One of the young people that attended was Loui Legend who had carefully chosen his attire for the special occasion, donning a colourful Hawaiian shirt and a smiley face bucket hat. He was accompanied by his parents, Karly and Luke. The family have been receiving ongoing support from Chestnut Tree House.

As big fans of Fatboy Slim, Karly was blown away by the evening, and said: “It has made Loui’s year, he’s a big fan and genuinely likes listening to the music at home! He chose his shirt today because he wanted to be like Fatboy Slim. It was a brilliant opportunity, and we are really thankful for that!”