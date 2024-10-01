Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northiam Village Voice 4.10.24

It’s Bonfire time!! Hoping for a nice dry evening on Saturday 5th, when we will see Societies from across Sussex in their special costumes and colours parading in Northiam. The Procession leaves the Bonfire Field at 7.30pm and can be viewed anywhere along Main Street up to the Dixter Road triangle. There will be flaming torches, drums and a few bangs along the way, and our collectors will be taking your loose change in aid of Beckley Guides & Brownies and Little Gate Farm (a wonderful place which works to enrich the lives of people with learning disabilities and autism).

Once the Procession has turned round, spectators can follow behind the fire carts to the Field, where the Bonfire will be lit, followed by the Firework Display. Entry is just £2 a person, and it would speed things up greatly if you could have the right money ready!

The Field is open from 6.30pm, with a bar, food stalls, live music and amusements.

Our great Sussex tradition

We hope everyone will have a fantastic evening, so dig out your loose change, and get ready to cheer your favourite Societies!

Further details on Northiam Bonfire Society's website: northiambonfiresociety.org.uk.

October marks the start of Shortmat Bowls in the Village Hall, which takes place every Monday at 2pm. Do pop along and see if this is the sport for you.

Tuesday is the day for interesting talks: the WI will hear from Chris Stewart, whose talk The Hop Bine and Hop Pickers of Kent should be a lovely reminder of days gone by. The meeting starts at 2pm in the Village Hall.

On Tuesday evening, Guy Bartlett will speak on Barnes Wallis and 617 Squadron - the Dambusters’ Raids. More correctly called Operation Chastise, these raids were among the most daring of the entire war. The talk starts at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, and the whole season costs £10 to join Northiam and District Historical & Literary Society for 10 talks – or visitors are welcome at £3 a time. Come along to hear more on this interesting subject, you can join the Society on the night.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more – you’ll be welcome! They are in need of volunteers to help with giving members a lift to and from the meetings. If you could help, regularly or occasionally, please call Val (253793).

The library is open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons 2-4pm and the mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm on Thursdays.

This month’s Parish Council meeting is in the Village Hall on Thursday at 7pm. All residents are welcome to attend, and questions relating to the agenda may be raised at the beginning of the meeting. Agendas and relevant paperwork is available on the parish council’s website – northiamparishcouncil.gov.uk

Next Saturday is your opportunity to have a clear-out - the Village Hall is holding another of their popular Jumble Sales. Donations can be taken to the Hall between 10and 12 on the day, then the Sale is 2.30-4pm.

This month's Farmers' and Artisan Market is in the Village Hall on Sunday, 10-1, and South Grange Garden is open on Sunday 13th 1-4.30pm as a last garden fix of the year. Call 01797 252984 to book a place (leave a message if necessary, stating name and numbers) entry is £4.

St Mary’s 6th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship