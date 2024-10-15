Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northiam Village Voice

It’s almost as if we were waiting for the weather to turn, and now it has, we have a wealth of interesting things to do in the village! Today (Friday) Brickwall Music and Arts Society welcome Charlotte Spruit to the Drawing Room. Violinist Spruit is a Classic FM rising star, and will play music by Kurtag, Ysay and Bach prior to giving this recital at the Wigmore Hall. Call 01424 815247 to enquire about ticket availability.

Our usual choices of Badminton in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm and Sequence Dance in the Village Hall are also available. For the winter months, Sequence Dance will be starting at 2pm.

And on Saturday 19th at 7pm, Northiam Cinema in the Village Hall will be showing One Life, the acclaimed film about the life of Sir Nicholas Winton starring Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham-Carter. Entry is £5, and there will be refreshments on offer.

Shortmat Bowls in the Village Hall every Monday at 2pm.

On Tuesday evening at 7.30pm, the Historical and Literary Society will hear from our very own Sue Gedge who will be looking at the historical background to Witches, Wicca and Witch Finders as an early Halloween treat. If you have read any of Sue’s books, you will know that she has a depth of knowledge and a way of linking fascinating facts to keep you gripped. Visitors are welcome at a charge of £3, or you might like to join for the whole season at only £10. Meetings are held in the Village Hall.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more – you’ll be welcome! They are in need of volunteers to help with giving members a lift to and from the meetings. If you could help, regularly or occasionally, please call Val (253793).

The library is open on Thursday and Saturday afternoons 2-4pm and the mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm on Thursdays.

The next Village Hall Coffee Morning will be on Friday 25th if you are looking forward to your next dose of cake and chat.

St Mary’s 20th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship