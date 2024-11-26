Northiam Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, there has been a lot of excitement, so I’m really looking forward to seeing the results! Our first Christmas Tree Festival will be in St Mary’s Church over the weekend – Friday and Saturday 10-5pm, Sunday 11.30-5pm. Most societies are taking part, and it will be very interesting to see how they present themselves in the form of Christmas decoration! Do spare some time to come along and support everyone who has joined in. There will be tea and cake!

On Friday morning, 10-12, there will be the alternative attraction of the Village Hall Coffee Morning, also with home-made cakes and sausage rolls and a chance to meet and catch up with the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday afternoon, Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm and Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm, for over 16s. New faces are always welcome.

User (UGC) Submitted

The Library will be open alongside the Coffee Morning, as well as in its normal slots of 2-4pm on Saturdays and Thursdays.

The Bonfire Society’s latest Quiz is fully booked for Saturday evening, and the doors will be open from 7pm for a 7.30pm start. No point in swotting up, who can anticipate the workings of the quizmeister?

Sunday marks the start of Advent, and at the 10.30am service in St Mary’s the Posada figures will leave the church on their journey around the village. It should be a lovely service, surrounded by all the trees!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall each Monday at 2pm, and this week, Toddlers will be tackling Christmas Crafts when they get together at 9.30am on Tuesday in Pretious Sports Hall. The Over 60s will be having their Christmas Tea Party in the Village Hall at 2pm.

Wrap up warm on Wednesday evening, as we will gather on the Village Green at 6pm to sing some carols and light the village Christmas Tree. It’s always a lovely occasion, and then we can pile into the Church Centre for mulled wine and mince pies. After that, we should be really be in a festive mood.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more.

The mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Primary School joins with Frewen College on Thursday afternoon for a Christingle Service in St Mary’s Church, starting at 2.30pm. I said we were getting festive!

Next weekend is also very busy, with some excellent things to do – on Friday (6th) the Horticultural Society hold their Christmas Social and AGM. Have you thought of joining the committee? Volunteers are always needed for one of our liveliest societies. If you are interested, do contact Carol 252134 to see how you could fit in.

The Bonfire Society’s Craft Fair with loads of great Christmas ideas will be in the Village Hall on Saturday 7th 10-2pm. Free entry, free parking and the lure of bacon butties and our famous Jimbola – don’t miss out!

Having enjoyed a delightful concert from Cantemus to celebrate St Cecilia’s Day last Saturday, we are again invited to St Mary’s Church on Saturday 7th December for a programme of Christmas Music from The Occasional Consort starting at 7pm. The first half will be a selection of carols from 1450 to the present day, with Part 1 of Handel’s Messiah forming the second half of the concert. Conducted by Anne Whiteman, with organist Duncan Reid, the concert is free, but you might like to make a donation and/or buy a drink in the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the weekend keeps giving, as there is the Yuletide Farmers and Artisan Market on Sunday 10-1pm in the Village Hall.

St Mary’s 1st: Christmas Tree Festival: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Advent Praise