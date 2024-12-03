Northiam Village Voice 6.12.24

What a wonderful weekend! It was such a delight to see so many cleverly decorated Christmas trees at St Mary’s first Christmas Tree Festival which celebrated the start of Advent. It seemed as if almost everyone in the village took part, and people were so inventive, with hand-made decorations and clever ways of representing what each society does. Roll on next year!

And 16 teams competed in the Bonfire Society’s latest Quiz, with only 20 points separating first and last, but congratulations to Damp Squibs who were victorious this time.

We have another busy weekend, starting with Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 2pm on Friday afternoon and Badminton in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm, for over 16s. The Horticultural Society hold their Christmas Social and AGM in the Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Free parking, free entry

The Bonfire Society’s Christmas Craft Fair is in the Village Hall on Saturday 10am – 2pm, with ceramics, honey, cakes, chutneys, preserves, jumpers, rugs, bags, cushions, baby clothes and toys, crochet, felt and wooden items, candles, pictures, glass, silver and gold jewellery, embroidery, patchwork and other items. Bacon rolls, tea, coffee and cake will be available, so you can sit and chat with friends with a cuppa, and have a go on Jim’s famous tombola!

The Library will be open 2-4pm on Saturdays and Thursdays.

On Saturday evening, The Occasional Consort will be performing a programme of Christmas Music in St Mary’s Church starting at 7pm. The first half will be a selection of carols from 1450 to the present day, with Part 1 of Handel’s Messiah forming the second half of the concert. Conducted by Anne Whiteman, with organist Duncan Reid, the concert is free, but you might like to make a donation and/or buy a drink in the interval. (bring a torch to walk up from the car park!)

Sunday brings us the Christmas Farmers and Artisan Market in the Village Hall from 10-1pm. There will be seasonal food, festive gifts and local produce.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall each Monday at 2pm, and in the evening, the Bonfire Society will be enjoying their Christmas meal in the Rose and Crown.

Toddlers will be meeting for Christmas Activities on Tuesday in Pretious Sports Hall from 9.30am. The Historical and Literary Society will be in party mood, meeting in the Village Hall at 7.30pm for a presentation from Steve Neville of p

Photographs of Northiam - then and now. This will also be a time for general feasting, with a buffet after the talk.

The Footpath Group will walk in Hawkhurst on Wednesday, leaving Northiam surgery car park at 9.30am for a 3½ mile walk ending with a pub lunch.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more.

The mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm

The Parish Council meets in the Village Hall at 7pm on Thursday 12th December.

Next Friday, Brickwall Music and Arts Society welcome Gabriel Francis-Dehqani, cello, and William Harmer, piano.

This year’s Carols by Candlelight will be on Sunday 15th December at 6.30pm in St Mary’s Church.

St Mary’s 8th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion