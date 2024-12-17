Northiam Village Voice

It was good to see so many people at the Carol Service last Sunday – it was a pleasure to have visiting organist Stephen Page putting our excellent organ put through its paces!

For many, Christmas starts today, but there will be a lot of people who will be working up to and through the holiday to keep us all safe, well and provided for, so a huge thank you to all those people who are having to organise their family Christmasses around working rotas and commitments.

For those with time today (Friday), though, there is the Village Hall Coffee Morning 10-12, when you can exchange festive greetings and enjoy the hospitality of the Village Hall Trustees. Thanks are due to them for the enormous amount of work they do throughout the year to make this facility such a village asset.

The last badminton club session of 2024 will be on Friday evening at 7.30pm in Pretious Sports Hall, when we will try to burn off a few calories to make room for the excesses to come!

Your still have time to stock up on books and jigsaws at the Library on Saturday 2-4pm – it will, however, be closed on Boxing Day! Thanks to all the volunteers who make this such a valuable village resource, it’s always a pleasure to pop in.

On Christmas Eve, the popular Crib Service will be at 4.30pm, and children (or grown-ups, should they feel the urge) and invited to dress up in their favourite nativity play costumes. Midnight Communion starts at 11.30pm, and there will be a Christmas Day Family Service at 10.30am. It’s always nice to see what interesting presents the children have been given - even better if it’s something Revd Kate can play with!

Please do take the time to look at the proposals for the village car park, and make your comments via the survey at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/budget2025, where you can also answer other questions on RDC’s budget proposals if you wish. Alternatively, you can email at [email protected] or by post by writing to: Budget 2025 Consultation, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill-on-Sea TN39 3JX. The consultation will run until 10 January 2025.

Wishing you a very Happy Christmas.

St Mary’s 22nd : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship. 24th: 4.30pm Crib Service, 11.30pm Midnight Communion. 25th: 10.30am Christmas Day Family Service.