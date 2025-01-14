Northiam Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friday, January 17, sequence dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and adult badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books.

Toddlers meet up between 9-11am on Mondays in Pretious Sports Hall. Call the school office for details (252141). Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday Seniors meet each week in the Village Hall 10-2pm for chat, a home-made hot meal and entertainment. New faces are always welcome – call Denise 07858 145155. Transport can be arranged.

User (UGC) Submitted

The pop-up pub is due to return on Saturday (25th) in the Village Hall, 4-9pm. Time to get-together again! And we are looking forward to our first Wassail on Thursday, January 30, when the Conservation Society invite us all to bless the community orchard for an abundance of fruit this year!

I understand that representatives of the Parish Council have recently been to the Primary school to discuss proposals for upgrading the playground in the Playing Fields. There will be another opportunity to see the plans and make comments on Saturday, February 1 in the Jenkins Room, 2-4pm. It will be wonderful to see that area upgraded, so let’s all have some input!

And there are still places available for Friends of St Mary’s Quiz Night on Saturday, February 1. It costs £60 for a table of eight, with a mug of home-made soup in the interval. Please call 07824 888531 or email [email protected] to book or to find out more.

St Mary’s 19th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship.