Northiam Village Voice

Today (Friday), Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books.

And – hooray! – the Yard of Ale pop-up pub is back in the Village Hall on Saturday 25th, 4-9pm, a great chance to catch up with friends - or make some new ones!

On Sunday, our new walking group, Northiam Walkers, will be following a circular 3 mile work, mainly through RSPB woodland starting from Crowhurst church. Meet at 1.15pm for a 1.30pm start – all details on their facebook page “Northiam Walkers”.

Toddlers meet up between 9-11am on Mondays in Pretious Sports Hall. Call the school office for details (252141). Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and the Budgerigar Society meets in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm.

This week’s Historical and Literary Society meeting will be hearing more about very local history, when Jenny Collett will bring us up to speed on Northiam Workhouse and its Residents. A one-off fee is £3, or for just £5 you can catch all the remaining lectures of this season.

Thursday Seniors meet each week in the Village Hall 10-2pm for chat, a home-made hot meal and entertainment. New faces are always welcome – call Denise 07858 145155. Transport can be arranged.

And we are looking forward to our first Wassail on Thursday 30th January when the Conservation Society invite us all to bless the community orchard for an abundance of fruit this year! Meet in the Church Centre – opposite Douglas Moloney’s at 5.30pm and wrap up warm! We will process to the orchard and make a lot of noise with proceedings led by a professional wassailer. We’ll then head back to the church hall where mulled cider, local apple juice and nibbles will be available and a concert will be hosted by Jim, and Bill Causley. It promises to be a fun evening!

At Christine’s Coffee Morning on Friday 31st January David Young, a Sussex Coast Energy Champion, will have a stand at the Hall where he will be showcasing energy-saving solutions. So before or after you treat yourself to a tea or coffee and delicious cake or sausage roll, do stop by to find out more.

The Parish Council have drawn up 6 proposals for upgrading the playground in the Playing Fields. There will be an opportunity to see the plans and make comments on Saturday 1st February in the Jenkins Room, 2-6pm. It will be wonderful to see that area upgraded, so let’s all have some input!

And there are still places available for Friends of St Mary’s Quiz Night on Saturday 1st February. It costs £60 for a table of 8, with a mug of home-made soup in the interval. Please call 07824 888531 or email [email protected] to book or to find out more.

St Mary’s 26th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship.