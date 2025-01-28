Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northiam Village Voice

Today (Friday), Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books.

This Saturday (1st) there will be the opportunity to study 6 different proposals for improving the children’s playground on the Playing Fields. The plans will be on display in the Jenkins Room of the Village Hall from 2-6pm, so do go along and see for yourself, and give any feedback you have. It will be so good to have this area upgraded, it has great potential.

On Saturday evening, we have the FOSM Quiz, so we shall see what fiendish connections Mike Sargeant has managed to make between seemingly unrelated facts! Always great fun.

Toddlers meet up between 9-11am on Mondays in Pretious Sports Hall. Call the school office for details (252141). Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm.

Tuesday offers the Over 60s at 2pm in the Village Hall, when the new programme should be available. If you would like to meet some friendly locals, why not pop along – or call Aline 252883, who can tell you all about it?

The Horticultural Society has a new spot for lectures – 2.30pm on the first Wednesday of the month. February’s talk is one which is always well attended and of general interest – four of the current students at Great Dixter will speak about their personal inspirations in horticulture. Tea and coffee will be available after the talk for any0ne who would like to stay on for a chat with the students – or each other!

And Thursday 6th marks the start of our monthly Lunch Club at the Village Hall. To delight your taste buds there will be Roast Beef, Yorkshire Pudding and all the trimmings, followed by Lemon Posset & Shortcake, with the Sea Shanty Singers to entertain you! Lunch and entertainment is £10 pp (vegetarian options available). Places must be booked in advance by calling Denise Smith on 01797 252704 or 07858 145155. Email: [email protected]. Please advise of any food allergies or intolerances at time of booking

St Mary’s 2nd: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship.