Northiam Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a wonderful evening we had, courtesy of the Conservation Society, when Jim Causley led us in our Wassail to the Community Orchard. Our apples trees having been blessed by the Rector and fully wassailed – toast, apple, cider, poetry and song – we anticipate a bumper harvest this year! We repaired to the Church Centre for mulled cider, cider and apple juice and some lively entertainment from Jim, who for someone pretty famous on the folk circuit was incredibly inclusive and friendly. We look forward to making this a new village tradition, and Jim has encouraged us to write our own wassail ode and song. I’m sure we’re up for it!!

Today (Friday), Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books.

Wassail!

On Saturday, there is the choice of two excellent films – Local Hero is at 2.30pm, and Conclave at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. Admission, on the door, is £5 and there will be refreshments on sale.

The monthly Farmers and Artisan Market is in the Village Hall on Sunday 10-1pm.

Toddlers meet up between 9-11am on Mondays in Pretious Sports Hall, and this week will be having Valentine’s activities. Call the school office for details (252141). Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, the WI will learn about The Gift of Dogs. The meetings start in the Village Hall at 2pm. Back again in the evening by 7.30pm, to hear Pete Allen speak to the Historical & Literary Society on Watching the Detectives: A History of British TV Crimefighters. Sounds like a fascinating walk down memory lane!

On Thursday, the Seniors Club meets in the Village Hall 10am-2pm with a lively mix of conversation, good food, exercise and entertainment.

This month’s Parish Council meeting is in the Village Hall on Thursday at 7pm. The agenda will be published on the website northiamparishcouncil.gov.uk beforehand, and questions from the public on topics relating to the agenda may be taken at the start of the meeting.

St Mary’s 9th: 10.30am Holy Communion.