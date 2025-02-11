Northiam Village Voice

Today (Friday), Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm. Brickwall Music and Arts Society will be enjoying a recital from the Katona Twins.

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books.

Morning Worship in St Mary’s on Sunday is a Celebration of Love – all welcome.

No Toddlers this week as it’s half term, but Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm on Monday, and the Over 60s meet in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Seniors Club meets in the Village Hall 10am-2pm with a lively mix of conversation, good food, exercise and entertainment. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm

Next weekend (22nd) sees the welcome return of the pop-up pub in the Village Hall 5-9pm.

We look forward to the next meeting of Rother District Council on 24th, when we hope we shall see the last of the proposal to charge to park in the village. Fortunately Cabinet has recommended that none of the proposed new charges should be imposed, thanks to a huge response from residents, so well done to everyone who took the time to register their opinion.

As the garden begins to spring back into life, you might like to start thinking about joining in the Horticultural Society’s Spring Show, which will be on 29th March. Details are in the Schedule, which is given to all members on payment of the year’s subscription (a mere £5), but can also be viewed on the Society’s website. You don’t have to be a member to take part, but membership gives you free entry to the interesting talks through the year. Last Wednesday, a packed hall enjoyed hearing from four of this year’s Scholars at Great Dixter who shared insights into their gardening backgrounds, and there are some fascinating talks to come.

Should you have the urge to have a clear-out, make a note that the Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on 5th April.

St Mary’s 16th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Celebrating Love.