Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northiam Village Voice 21.2.25

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Friday), Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday sees the welcome return of the pop-up pub in the Village Hall 5-9pm – a great chance to meet friends and neighbours.

User (UGC) Submitted

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm on Monday, with the Budgerigar Society in the Jenkins Room at 7.30pm.

Emma Batten is the guest speaker at this week’s Hist and Lit. which meets on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the Village Hall. Emma is a celebrated local novelist who will be presenting My Author Journey: writing the Dymchurch Trilogy. This comprises three novels about life on Romney Marsh in the eighteenth century.

On Thursday, the Seniors Club meets in the Village Hall 10am-2pm with a lively mix of conversation, good food, exercise and entertainment. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there’s another chance to catch up with the chat at this month’s Village Hall Coffee Morning next Friday (28th) 10-12 in the Village Hall.

St Mary’s 23rd: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship