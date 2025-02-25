Northiam Village Voice 28.2.25

Local outrage has won! Rother District Council met on 24th to approve the budget for the year and, as we hoped, the proposal for introducing car park charges in Northiam and other rural areas was not introduced. It would appear that other places where these proposals were relevant remained unaware until very late in the day, so we owe a debt of gratitude to our District Councillor, Tony Biggs, who brought this to the attention of residents and allowed us to fight it. But it was only because people bothered to take part in the survey and write to the council that the powers that be were forced to understand the way our village operates. So thank you to everyone who played a part – and I see they have mended the fence in the car park as well!

There was a strong turn-out for this month’s Yard of Ale pop up pub in the Village Hall – numbers noticeably increasing once the rugby ended! How fortunate we had a place to celebrate!

And if you would like to meet up again, the monthly Coffee Morning in the Village Hall is today (Friday) 10-12. As ever, it will be a great opportunity to meet old friends and make new ones over a hot drink and a slice of cake (or a sausage roll).

Yard of Ale

Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

The Friends of Northiam School are holding a Murder Mystery Evening on Saturday - great to see some exciting new fundraising events taking place.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm on Monday, and it’s time to bring out your frying pans, because Tuesday is Shrove Tuesday, when pancakes are the tradition. Hoorah! The Over 60s will be holding their AGM in the Village Hall at 2pm, which will be followed by a quiz.

Lent begins on Wednesday, and there will be a service of Holy Communion in St Marys at 10.30am – all welcome.

On Thursday, the new Lunch Club meets in the Village Hall 10am-2pm with Tuscan Chicken, Sticky Toffee Pudding and entertainments from Peter Kneebone. This does need to booked in advance, so if you would like to come along simply call Denise Smith on 01797 252704 or 07858 145155 – Email: [email protected]. Please advise any food allergies or intolerances at the time of booking. Lunch & entertainment £10pp (cash or bacs payment only) with vegetarian options available too.

The Library is open each Thursday and Saturday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books, and plenty of jigsaws. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm.

Coming soon – now Spring is springing: the next Bonfire Society’s Craft Fair is on Saturday 22nd March, and the Horticultural Society’s Spring Show will be on Saturday 29th March. Details are in the Schedule, which is given to all members on payment of the year’s subscription (a mere £5), but can also be viewed on the Society’s website. You don’t have to be a member to take part, but membership gives you free entry to the interesting talks through the year. And, should you be feeling the urge to have a clear-out, the Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on 5th April.

St Mary’s 2nd: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship