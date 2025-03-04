Northiam Village Voice 7.3.25

Some wonderful things are happening around Goddens Gill. Firstly, people are moving into the new development and joining things in the village. A warm welcome to them - we look forward to meeting you.

Secondly, the Scout Hut has been renovated by a group called Commando Academy who are based in Hastings and provide support for young people who are excluded from or have difficulty with school. This they do through the Commando principles of self esteem and confidence found through indoor and outdoor activities which are tailored to the individual. A few of us went to a presentation and were very impressed with their work. So we welcome them to Northiam and look forward to mutual benefits – and some young lives brought back onto track.

And again in that location, Brian Banks has been working tirelessly to remove decades of litter (too weak a work to describe the stuff he has had to shift) from Harlot’s Wood. With the move to designate the wood and the adjoining field a Nature Reserve, we are in a great position to lead the way in conservation, and so fortunate to have people with knowledge and skills to lead the way.

And now on to what’s on this week: Today (Friday) Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

This month’s Farmers’ and Artisan Market is in the Village Hall on Sunday 10am-1pm, with a range of fresh food and crafts.

Toddlers meet in Pretious Sports Hall each Monday at 9am – a great opportunity for adults and littlies to get together, and Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm. The Bonfire Society's AGM will be held in the Rose & Crown at 7.30pm.

On Tuesday, the WI meet in the Village Hall at 2pm to hear about Life as a Tiller Girl. At 7.30pm , the Historical & Literary Society will hear from Ed Adams speak on Kentish Clerical Errors: Stories of Clergy Misbehaviours! Dark tales, which I hope are firmly rooted in the past!

Steve Edney, from the No Name Nursery will speak at the Horticultural Society’s meeting on Wednesday afternoon in the Village Hall which starts at 2.30pm. His talk will describe the commitment, teamwork and determination involved in winning two Gold Medals at Chelsea – and then doing it again six weeks later at Hampton Court with a completely different display!

On Thursday, the Seniors’ Club meets in the Village Hall 10am-2pm with a lively mix of conversation, good food, exercise and entertainment. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm, and the Library is open each Thursday and Saturday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books, and plenty of jigsaws.

This month’s Parish Council meeting is on Thursday evening starting at 7pm with time for residents to raise points. The agenda is published on the Parish Council website.

Coming soon: sell-out concert from Los Pacaminos next Saturday, with T’s Tacos in the Village Hall car park from 5-10pm.

The next Bonfire Society’s Craft Fair is on Saturday 22nd March, and the Horticultural Society’s Spring Show will be on Saturday 29th March. Details are in the Schedule, which is given to all members on payment of the year’s subscription (a mere £5), but can also be viewed on the Society’s website. You don’t have to be a member to take part, but membership gives you free entry to the interesting talks through the year.

Lime Wharf Café and Bodiam Boating Station is firing up for the season and there will be a Portuguese Tapas Night on Friday 21st March, a Quiz Night on Wednesday 26th March – and they will be having a Mothers’ Day Special offer of a free glass of Prosecco with breakfast or lunch on 30th March.

At The Hub on Rye Hill there will be a Quiz in aid of Family Support Work on Friday 29th March. £10 entry includes sausage and chips. Book teams of 6 by calling 01797 331800.

And, should you be feeling the urge to have a clear-out, the Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on 5th April.

St Mary’s 9th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion