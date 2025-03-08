Northiam Village Voice 14.3.25

Today (Friday) Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books, and plenty of jigsaws.

This Saturday brings a touch of glamour, with the Bonfire Society’s sell-out concert from Los Pacaminos. T’s Tacos will be in the Village Hall car park from 5-10pm, ready to tickle your tastebuds whether or not you are coming to the concert.

Toddlers meet in Pretious Sports Hall each Monday at 9am – a great opportunity for adults and littlies to get together, and Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm.

On Tuesday, the Over 60s meet in the Village Hall at 2pm to hear Amy’s Magical Moments – songs from the Shows.

Steve Edney, from the No Name Nursery will speak at the Horticultural Society’s meeting on Wednesday afternoon in the Village Hall which starts at 2.30pm. His talk will describe the commitment, teamwork and determination involved in winning two Gold Medals at Chelsea – and then doing it again six weeks later at Hampton Court with a completely different display!

On Thursday, the Seniors’ Club meets in the Village Hall 10am-2pm with a lively mix of conversation, good food, exercise and entertainment. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm, and

Lime Wharf Café and Bodiam Boating Station is firing up for the season and there will be a Portuguese Tapas Night on Friday 21st March, and a Quiz Night on Wednesady 26th March.

The next Bonfire Society’s Craft Fair is on Saturday 22nd March in the Village Hall, with a wide range of lovely stalls, nicely in time to find that perfect Mother’s Day present – or just a little treat for yourself. And, in the evening, relax at the pop-up pub in the Village Hall from 5-9pm.

At The Hub on Rye Hill there will be a Quiz in aid of Family Support Work on Friday 28th March. £10 entry includes sausage and chips. Book teams of 6 by calling 01797 331800.

The Horticultural Society’s Spring Show will be on Saturday 29th March. Details are in the Schedule, which is given to all members on payment of the year’s subscription (a mere £5), but can also be viewed on the Society’s website. You don’t have to be a member to take part, but membership gives you free entry to the interesting talks through the year.

And, should you be feeling the urge to have a clear-out, the Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on 5th April.

St Mary’s 16th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship