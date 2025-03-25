Northiam Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Friday) is the monthly Coffee Morning in the Village Hall, with home-made cakes and sausage rolls – and good company. Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 2pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

At The Hub on Rye Hill there will be a Quiz in aid of Family Support Work. £10 entry includes sausage and chips. Food served from 6.30pm, with the quiz starting at 7pm. Book teams of 6 by calling 01797 331800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday is the Horticultural Society’s Spring Show – always a joyful display of daffodils, tulips, camellias, hellebores – all the bright harbingers of future gardening delights! You don’t have to be a member to enter, and you can enter with just one item - it costs just 20p per entry! The schedule is online at northiamhorticultralsociety.com and committee members are available to help with any queries. Entries should be taken to the Hall between 9am and 10.15am, and we all return after 2.30pm to see the displays – and who has won the classes! Do join in, it’s an uplifting experience!

User (UGC) Submitted

The Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books, and plenty of jigsaws.

Sunday is Mothering Sunday, so don’t forget to give her a call!

Toddlers meet in Pretious Sports Hall each Monday at 9am – a great opportunity for adults and littlies to get together, and Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, the Over 60s will be making cards and decorating eggs for Easter – meet in the Village Hall at 2pm.

The Lunch Club meets on Thursday in the Village Hall with entertainment from Andy Mace. Book by calling Denise Smith on 01797 252704 or 07858 145155. This month’s menu is fish in parsley, sauté potatoes and vegetables, followed by apple tart and custard.

The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm, and the Primary School’s Easter Service will be in St Mary’s at 2.30pm.

The Village Hall Trust will be holding a Jumble Sale on 5th April, so have a clear out – and then grab yourself a bargain. Donations to the Hall in the morning (10-12); the Sale opens at 2.30pm.

St Mary’s 30th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion (Mothering Sunday)