Northiam Village Voice 11.4.25

I was fortunate to be able to join one of the walks through the new nature reserve (Harlot’s Wood) last Friday, and it was a treat to be able to see a familiar place through the eyes of experts. So often we walk through areas such as this, perhaps only taking in the wider sweep of wood anemones or bluebells, and fail to see the emerging orchid or a hole made by a solitary bee. I certainly needed to learn why laurel and holly aren’t helpful in such an environment and the difference between clearing rubbish (of which there has been tons!!) and leaving fallen branches etc to rot in situ. Many thanks to Brian Banks and Bill Maynard for giving so much time and expertise to this project – and for such an informative tour.

Many thanks to everyone who supported the Jumble Sale last Saturday – especially to all the helpers. There’s a lot of work involved in putting on a sale, so congratulations on raising a good sum for the Village Hall.

Friday evening offers Sequence Dance in the Village Hall from 7pm. At the moment, Badminton is suspended owing to maintenance issues in Pretious Hall.

Litter pick

The award winning Fibonacci Quartet will be playing to lucky members of the Brickwall Music and Arts Society in Brickwall House on Friday evening at 7.30pm. Pop along to their website for details of how to join and enjoy 5 world class concerts a year on your doorstep.

If you have a couple of hours to spare on Saturday morning, meet at the Playing Fields to take part in the Conservation Society’s Litter Pick from 10am – 12noon, with tea, coffee and cake in the church centre from 11.30am (for the workers!!). Bring rubber/work gloves and a litter picker if you have one.

And then in the afternoon, you can reward yourself with a nice sit-down in the Village Hall to watch Wicked – the back story of The Wizard of Oz. There is one showing at 3pm, and there will be a bar and refreshments on offer. Only £5 entry on the door. Doors open at 2.30pm.