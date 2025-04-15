Northiam Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today is Good Friday – and comes with memories of childhood, when no shops were open apart from bakers, and the wonderful small of hot cross buns as we sang There is a Green Hill Far Away as we drove off on our Easter holiday. Today, the hot cross buns were in the shops before Christmas, and appear to have taken leave of the traditional recipe! And most of the population will be unaware that today is a very significant date in the Christian calendar.

For those who wish to mark the day, there will be a time of quiet contemplation in St Mary’s Church at 2pm, and a Tenebrae service at 6pm, which consists of readings and hymns as the light fades.

To celebrate the return of the light, meet in Beacon Field at 5.45am on Sunday morning for a Sunrise Easter Celebration, followed by bacon butties in the Rectory as a reward for the early start! Holy Communion will be held in St Mary’s at 9am with Family Communion at 10.30am. All very welcome at any of these services – do bring any visitors.

Very many thanks to all the people who turned out for the Conservation Society’s Litter pick on Saturday. A total of 20 bags of rubbish was collected, alongside another 19 collected behind Goddens Gill in a session organised concurrently by Brian Banks. Let’s all work to keep our village clean and tidy.

Northiam Bowls Club starts the new season on Monday, and there will be an open session every Monday from 4.30pm onwards when anyone can pop in and give it a try. Bowls is one of the few sports which is suitable for all ages, and all the equipment you will need is a flat pair of shoes. So round off your Easter break by trying a new activity – and meeting some new friends.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open each Saturday and Thursday 2-4pm, and is free to join, just pop in and introduce yourself. There is a wide range of up to date books, and plenty of jigsaws.

Next Friday (25th) is the monthly Village Hall Coffee Morning. By then the faulty light in Pretious Hall should be fixed and so Badminton will restart at 7.30pm

St Mary’s Good Friday: 2pm Time at the Cross, 6pm Tenebrae. Easter Day: 5.45am Sunrise in Beacon Field, 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Family Holy Communion