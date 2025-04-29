Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northiam Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Friday) Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, there is the chance to get yourself a good book read in the sun, when the library is open 2-4pm. And then intrepid quizzers will convene in the Village Hall from 7pm for the latest Bonfire Society Quiz. There will be the usual wine and ploughmans served, but you may wish to bring your own extra drink – and money for the raffle! Once again this is a sold-out event, so it should be a great contest!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an open session at the Bowls Club every Monday from 4.30pm onwards when anyone can pop in and give it a try. Bowls is one of the few sports which is suitable for all ages, and all the equipment you will need is a flat pair of shoes.

User (UGC) Submitted

Over 60s meet in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, with a Bring and Buy. New faces are always very welcome.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm.

On Thursday evening, we shall be celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a short Church Service at 6pm, followed by a gathering at the Beacon at 9.15pm, when we will be lighting our Beacon as part of a chain across the country at 9.30pm. If you don’t know where Beacon Field is – access through Strawberry Fields or Dixter Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Saturday we have the hotly anticipated Plant Sale in the Village Hall (10th May) when the Horticultural Society offer a fantastic selection of plants provided by Great Dixter and the Society’s members, including perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables – all at bargain process and perfectly adapted to local conditions. You will need to take a bigger box than you think as they are very tempting!

At the end of the month, on Sunday 25th, we have the Garden Safari in Mill Corner, when we are invited to enjoy the fruits of other people’s labours as we visit five lovely gardens – for just £5 entry – there will be plants on sale and, of course, the Bonfire Society Tea Tent!

St Mary’s 4th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship