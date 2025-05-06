Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northiam Village Voice 9.5.25

Today (Friday) Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

Saturday we have the hotly anticipated Plant Sale in the Village Hall (10th May) when the Horticultural Society offer a fantastic selection of plants provided by Great Dixter and the Society’s members, including perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables – all at bargain process and perfectly adapted to local conditions. You will need to take a bigger box than you think as they are very tempting! The best plants go early – so be there for the start at 2pm.

Unfortunately, this month’s Farmers Market on Sunday has had to be cancelled due to ill-health.

All ready to go!

There is an open session at the Bowls Club every Monday from 4.30pm onwards when anyone can pop in and give it a try. Bowls is one of the few sports which is suitable for all ages, and all the equipment you will need is a flat pair of shoes.

Toddlers would now appear to have moved to Tuesdays 9-11am in Pretious Hall. This week they are focusing on Transport. All welcome. The WI meet in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm.

The end of the month is a busy time! The Conservation Society’s AGM is on Thursday 22nd in the Village Hall, with the Parish Council meeting in the Jenkins Room. The Pop-up-Pub will be open for the four days of the late May Bank Holiday, back in its place at St Francis Fields’ Hub.

On Sunday 25th, we have the Garden Safari in Mill Corner, when we are invited to enjoy the fruits of other people’s labours as we visit five lovely gardens – for just £5 entry – there will be plants on sale and, of course, the Bonfire Society Tea Tent!

And on Tuesday 27th, we have the Annual Parish Meeting where everyone can find out what’s been done in the past year, what’s planned for the next year, and also have an update from village societies.

St Mary’s 11th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion