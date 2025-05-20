Northiam Village Voice

Naturally, as we head into a Bank Holiday weekend, with lots to do outside, the weather forecasters are predicting rain. Let’s hope there’s enough to perk up the gardens and not enough to dampen our spirits!

This weekend, we have the welcome return of the Yard of Ale to St Francis Fields’ hub. Friday to Monday 5-9pm. A great chance to meet with neighbours and friends, meet some new people – and enjoy our own Northiam beer!

On your way in, you can check out the the Community Garden’s produce stall inside the main gate to St Francis Fields.

If you’re feeling a little more energetic, on Friday, Sequence Dance is in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton is in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, the Bonfire Society are holding a Garden Safari in Mill Corner. Six lovely gardens will be open for us to enjoy – all for £5. Parking is at Rent-a-cherry-tree, and a short stroll through this lovely hamlet is a great way to spend the afternoon. Plants will be on sale in one of the gardens, and the Bonfire tea tent will be in full swing. Open from 11am to 5pm – hope to see you there!

This is the national Big Bowls Weekend, and our club will be offering the chance to have a go on Sunday and Monday from 2pm. Just turn up. Take a look at their website: northiambowlsclub.com

The Annual Parish Meeting is in the Village Hall on Tuesday (27th) and is a great opportunity to find out all you need to know about what’s on in the village. Societies will have stalls to inform you of their activities and there will be a report from the Parish Council and the public will be able to ask questions. A good way to get involved.

Summer's here!

Thursday is Ascension Day and there will be a short service of Holy Communion in St Mary's church at 10.30am. When I was at school, we always got the morning off - very popular!

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday.

And we round off the month with the Village Hall Coffee Morning on Friday 30th – when we will celebrate the Hall’s 50th anniversary! And going from strength to strength – do come along, meet people, see the facilities – and celebrate!

St Mary’s 25th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship